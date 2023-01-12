20 Ways to Wear the Holographic Makeup Trend—From Futuristic Foil to Iridescent Opal

Whether you walk into a rave, HomeGoods, or nail salon, one thing's for certain: You're bound to encounter something holographic. For those who don't know, holographic is the term used to describe anything designed with shimmering, iridescent colors; it has an almost ethereal quality that has both nostalgic and futuristic vibes (think: Zenon's wardrobe from the Disney Channel hit, Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century). What began as a fashion, home decor, and nail art trend has now overflowed into the beauty world with holographic makeup looks popping up left and right.

While achieving a holographic makeup look isn't quite as simple as adding holographic desk accessories to your office or opting for a holo powder finish on your nails, it's not impossible. The trick is knowing which products to use and how to apply them. Ready to give it a whirl? Ahead. you'll find 20 holographic makeup looks worth recreating. You can reserve them for special occasions or incorporate them into your daily life for a little extra pizzazz.