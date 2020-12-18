The holiday season is our favorite time of year for one particular reason—it gives us ample reason to wear sophisticated makeup looks any day of the week. And while classic holiday makeup looks like red lips and winged eyeliner are always a staple for family gatherings or cocktails by the fireplace, there's nothing wrong with adding some extra sparkle by playing with glitter products and more. Ahead, we've rounded up the 30 best holiday makeup looks that will give you all the inspiration you need from now until the new year.
Sparkle to Shine
Let your makeup bring the drama to your holiday family gathering this year with lots of gold glittery sparkles on the eyes, paired with a bold graphic liner. To recreate this look, apply Lemonhead LA Spacepaste Glitter in shade Gildebeest ($22).
Fresh Fir
The smell of fir pine trees instantly transports us to the holidays, and this green inspiration on the eyes is everything and more. To replicate this look with some beautiful green shades, try Fenty Beauty Snap Shadows Palette in Money ($25).
Neon Holiday Lights
Neon winged eyeliner sets the tone for a seriously festive occasion. You can opt for any color you like yet this pink is chic as ever. Glossy lips pair well and create a nice texture balance with the matte liner. To add a nice gloss to the lips, try Deborah Lippmann's Hydra-Cushion Balmy Lipgloss ($20).
All About Lashes
Adding falsies to your holiday makeup look will absolutely take it to the next level. We love how stunning these lashes look paired with shimmer rose golden eyeshadow. If you're on the hunt for false lashes check out Moxielash Classy Lash Eyelashes ($25).
Metal Smoke
Smoky metallic eyeshadow steals the spotlight for this makeup look, these colors paired with radiant skin and glossy lips are seriously inspiring. Want to mix your metals? Try using some silver and deep blues for a chic contrast. Looking for some metallic shadow options? Check out Huda Beauty Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette in Gemstone ($27).
Deepest Smoke
Wherever you land when creating a smoky eye for the holidays is up to you! Some prefer subtle smoky looks while others gravitate towards more intense shadow looks such as this one here. Keeping skin and lips light when rocking an intense smoky eye look is ideal to keep the focus exactly where you want.
Diamond Days
Soft makeup with a touch of diamonds on the lids helps bring the holiday cheer instantly, the delicate details on the inner corners of the eyes really take this look to the next level. Create a natural makeup look using colors you prefer and finish with some sparkle at the end to take things up a notch.
Raspberry Rouge
Raspberry lipstick is a lovely choice for the holiday season as it's a refreshing option for those who might want to try something different than blue-red lipstick colors. Pops of blush on the cheeks echo in the same color sentiment of the lips and eyeliner defines the eyes to make this holiday look a staple in our inspiration archives.