Holiday Beauty Sales You Can't Miss: Alpyn Beauty's Friends & Family Sale and More

Just because Black Friday and Cyber Monday are over, that doesn’t mean the holiday beauty sales are slowing down. Beauty brands are still rolling out new holiday discounts daily, which means you can still snag a good deal on those gifts you’ve been eyeing for yourself or the beauty lovers in your life. But with so many in-store discounts and online markdowns popping up this month, it can be hard to keep up with them all. To make your upcoming holiday beauty hauls easier, we scoured the internet for the best savings on the buzziest makeup products, must-have beauty tools, and skincare essentials.

From KKW Beauty’s 12 Days of Christmas Event to Sephorathon, we’ve rounded up the holiday beauty sales you need to know about. And, of course, we’ll be adding more deals to this list as the season goes on. Keep scrolling to discover all of the best beauty steals this season.

From December 11 to December 13, exclusively on AlpynBeauty.com, all products will be offered at 25% off when using the code GIFT25 at checkout.

From December 13 to December 26, score $15 Off the Bevel Shave Starter Kit at Target stores and on Target.com. If you buy a Bevel Trimmer between December 13 to December 26, you'll receive a $20 Target Gift Card.

On December 7, enjoy a 30% off discount sitewide with free shipping on all orders.

Beginning December 2, anyone who has previously purchased a Dyson product and registered it will receive a code for 20% off any Dyson product from now until December 20.

HSN has marked down several new and best-selling beauty products including:

Kaleidoscope Hair Products will be offering 25% off the Triple Threat Miracle Drops Bundle ($85) with the code DEAL25 until December 31.

KKW Beauty kicked off its annual 12 Days of Christmas Event on December 1. For 12 days, the brand will be rolling out a new promotion on its site, with each deal being active for just one day.

From December 8 through December 18, Naturalicious will offer a surprise 24-hour sale or limited edition item.

The Pear Nova Holiday Essentials Nail Set ($90) will be 20% OFF with code OPRAH.

From December 4 to December 6, score 35% off sitewide. You’ll also be able to save $5 on all makeup bundles.

This year, Sephora is celebrating the holidays with a month-long event called Sephorathon. Each week, the beauty retailer will be offering a different discount or incentive. Here are all the deals you can look forward to at Sephora during the month of December:

December 3 to December 9: VIB Rouge members will receive $25 off their purchase of $75 or more. VIB members will score $20 off their purchase of $75 or more. Beauty Insiders will get $15 off their purchase of $75 or more. Use code 2020SAVE.

December 10 to December 16: VIB Rouge members will get 4x points per purchase, VIB members will get 3x points per purchase, and Beauty Insiders will get 2x points per purchase. The retailer also shared that Fenty Beauty and Gucci will be dropping new releases on December 10.

December 17: Sephora teased that Maison Margiela will be dropping a new fragrance.

December 19: Beauty Insider members will have the chance to win a Sephora eGift Card (of either $100 or $10) in-store and online. There will be one winner per store and one winner online that will take home the $100 eGift Card. There will also be 100 winners per store and 100 winners online that will snag a $10 eGift card.

December 20 to January 1: Score an extra 20% off sale items.

From December 11 to December 25, Taylor Beauty is offering a 50% off sale.

QVC has marked down several new and best-selling beauty products including:

Ulta Beauty’s Holiday Beauty Blitz sale started on November 29 and goes through December 25. The sale features weekly offers across all categories. Here's a few sneak peek deals for the week of December 7: