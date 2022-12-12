Holiday 2022's Biggest Nail Trends Include Nude Chrome and Sweater Prints

We never need a reason to bust out the glitter, but the holiday season is a great one. That’s especially true for your nails. Since the merriest time of year is all about holiday cheer, you can celebrate by adding some sparkle and shine to your fingertips. Think festive nail art or lacquer shades that scream holiday glamour.

Thanks to the holiday 2022 nail trends, making that happen is easy. This season, it’s all about holiday-hued French tips with a twist and new ways to sparkle, like nude chrome and see-through shimmer. Get the intricate nail art sans seeing a pro by using festive nail wraps—like sweater prints—that are a cinch to apply.

Check out the holiday 2022 nail trends, according to nail artists.