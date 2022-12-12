Sparkly Brows, Tinsel Eyes, and Candlelit Skin: The Holiday Makeup Trends to Know in 2022

There are so many things to love about the holiday season: attending festive fetes, shopping for presents (for—let’s be honest—ourselves and others), and seeing family and friends. Of course, it’s also the perfect excuse to go extra with your makeup, whether that means applying some serious sparkle or going bold red everything. This year, holiday makeup for 2022 encourages you to do all of that.

“The holidays are here, and what's most exciting about this time are the makeup trends that have taken over social media and are visible in so many spaces,” says makeup artist and content creator Jaleesa Jaikaran. “Holiday parties and home gatherings with friends and family are the places to spot all the trends showing up this holiday season.”

So get your tinsel in with gold brows and adorned lashes, shimmery eyes, and a candlelit glow that will take a sparkling complexion to the next level. After all, it’s not just the holiday lights that should twinkle—your makeup should too.

Read on for the hottest holiday 2022 makeup trends, according to makeup artists.