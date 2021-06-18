I honestly didn't believe it would work, but the Hismile PAP+ Teeth Whitening Kit is the real deal (for me, anyway). After one use, my teeth were noticeably whiter. I'll definitely call on it as a monthly treatment, or to pep up my smile before an event.

I have never fully believed in teeth whitening, especially the at-home variety. Much like micro-needling and extractions, I just thought teeth whitening was one of those beauty endeavors best left to professionals. That, and the fact that every single whitening product I had ever tried had left me with either sensitive teeth, eczema around my mouth, or less-than-impressive results.

Hismile is a brand that’s been in my peripherals (and feed) for years now. The Instagram ads are hard to ignore, but I remained staunchly opposed to the idea of it… that is, until they released a hydrogen peroxide-free kit that claims to visibly whiten in just one session.

The Hismile PAP+ Teeth Whitening Kit is perfect on paper, but I get that internet hype often falls short in real life. So as any dutiful beauty writer would do, I obtained a kit and got to work. Keep reading for my full review.

Hismile PAP+ Teeth Whitening Kit Best for: Teeth with mild to moderate surface stains. Uses: An instant teeth whitening treatment that offers up to two shades of lift in 10 minutes. Active ingredients: Phthalimidoperoxycaproicacid (PAP) Byrdie Clean? Yes Price: $129 About the brand: Hismile is an Australian brand founded by Nik Mirkovic and Alex Tomic. It launched with a single teeth whitening kit, and has recently expanded to include the new peroxide-free PAP+ whitening kit, toothpaste, and mouthwash.

About My Teeth: Not too shabby

I’ve had a mixed history with my teeth. I was terrified of the dentist growing up, so of course I was blessed with multiple cavities and two extractions before I turned 13. It was not a fun time, but praise be my adult teeth came in straight, and it's been mostly smooth sailing from there.

Like most twenty-somethings, I’ve experimented with teeth whitening in the past, both at home and in the chair. While I’ve had minor success (mostly in the chair), I’ve found that the entire process is either too expensive, too time-consuming, too sensitizing, or gives me eczema around my mouth.

The Science: Bleaching without the free radicals

I actually called on Nik Mirkovic and Alex Tomic of Hismile to help me explain this one, because the science behind the new formula is actually really interesting. In short, active ingredient PAP (called Phthalimidoperoxycaproicacid, for those with a degree in rocket science) is a molecule that hails from the bleach family, but doesn’t whiten in the same aggressive way that hydrogen peroxide does.

“Hydrogen peroxide and PAP are both categorized as oxidants, and to whiten the teeth there needs to be an oxidant present,” Mirkovic explains. “But the difference is the mechanism of action, or how it breaks down to attack stains on the surface of the tooth. To put it simply, peroxide will break down anything in its path via free radicals, whereas the PAP molecule goes through a process called epoxidation, which is much more targeted to the stain itself. This is why it has zero impact on the gums or tooth enamel, meaning the user doesn’t experience any pain or sensitivity.”

I was confused why the wonder ingredient hadn’t been used before by other brands, but both Mirkovic and Tomic explained that the issue is it’s incredibly difficult to work with, and it costs a ton. It actually took the brand, together with head of research and development Dr. Mauro Pascolutt, two years and thousands of samples to get the percentages just right.

That’s why it’s been such a huge launch with heaps of hype—because it’s literally one of the only non-sensitizing, single-use, hydrogen peroxide-free at-home whitening kits on the market.

How to Apply: Let the device and formula work for 10 minutes

Emily Algar

One of the greatest things about the Hismile PAP+ formula is how easy it is. Unlike many other whitening products on the market that require ongoing daily treatments for weeks at a time, you only need to use PAP+ once to see results. You can double up on the initial treatment (as in two pods back to back), but the brand actually suggests you only use it once a month for ongoing maintenance following the first treatment round. This is because the PAP+ molecule gets to a point where it has brightened as much as it can, so to keep applying it would be a waste.

Personally, I’ve been using it about once every three weeks, usually in line with a special occasion. You could absolutely use it more often without causing damage, but keep in mind you’ll go through the pods faster, so best to find a sweet spot that works with your budget. For daily maintenance, the brand offers a PAP+ toothpaste and mouthwash, as well.

In terms of specific application, all you need to do is take a pod and squeeze it evenly into the provided mouth guard and LED mouthpiece. Then you turn it on, wait for the 10-minute LED timer to switch off, and rinse your mouth out. It couldn't be easier.

The Results: Noticeably whiter teeth

Emily Algar

Honestly, I found my teeth looked obviously whiter after the very first use of HiSmile's PAP+ Teeth Whitening Kit (it comes with a shade card, which makes it easier to gauge your results). They weren’t blindingly white, but there was a noticeable two to three shades of difference. And what’s more, I experienced zero sensitivity, pain, bleeding, or irritation—quite literally a first for me.

Emily Algar

I’ve now used four of the six pod treatments since, and I can truthfully say I’d buy more when I run out.

The Value: Pretty good

When you break down the HiSmile PAP+ Teeth Whitening Kit cost, it averages out at roughly $20 per whitening session. I personally think it’s a really good value, especially when you consider in-chair treatments can cost thousands. Of course, it’s not entirely the same, but when you factor in ease of use, simplicity, and the fact it delivers a noticeable result in one use, I'm here for it.

If you’re a fan of coffee, tea, or red wine like me, staining is unavoidable as well, so the results that come with expensive professional whitening are short-lived anyway. Because of that, you might as well go with an at-home treatment if you find one that works for you, and I think I've finally found mine.

