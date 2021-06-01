Have you been noticing more hair growth on your face and body lately? Perhaps you’ve chalked it up to the pandemic and becoming more relaxed with hair removal (if you’re into hair removal in the first place, that is). Or maybe, considering a recent discovery that the stress hormone cortisol is present in hair follicles, you’ve been super stressed and wondering if that’s playing into your growth.

Whatever the case may be, noticing excess hair growth in places where you may not want it can be rather disconcerting. But, there’s hope: Excessive facial and body hair growth could actually be a sign of hirsutism, a common endocrine disorder that affects roughly 10 percent of women in the United States.

To find out whether or not hirsutism is at play in your own life, keep reading to learn what causes the disorder, how it manifests, when you should seek medical advice, and which hirsutism treatment options are worthwhile once you do.

What Is Hirsutism? “Hirsutism is a hair disorder that results in an increased number of terminal hairs in women with a male pattern of distribution, such as the cheeks, chin, upper lip area, chest, upper back, abdomen, and groin,” says Dr. Alexis Stephens, a board-certified dermatologist and the founder of Parkland Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery in Florida. “These are body locations where high levels of the hormone androgen are required for hair growth.”

Hirsutism 101

Hirsutism is characterized by coarse, terminal hair growth in women in areas more commonly associated with men. Dr. Adeline Kikam, a board-certified dermatologist and the founder of @brownskinderm, says that most often, these areas include the upper lip, beard area (chin and sideburns, included), chest, lower abdomen, upper back, inner thighs, and groin. “Men have higher levels of androgen hormones during and after puberty which is responsible for terminal hairs in the aforementioned sex-specific areas of the body and, as such, when there is an excess amount of this ‘male hormone’ in women, we see excessive hair growth in these areas in as well,” she explains.

What Causes Hirsutism?

While hirsutism is most commonly associated with hormonal imbalance—particularly the presence of elevated androgen hormones—Kikam says that it’s possible for women who have normal androgen levels to also develop hirsutism. Either way, she says that the most common cause of hirsutism is polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS). Of course, that’s not the only cause. She says that hirsutism can also be caused by medication, thyroid dysfunction, adrenal tumors, and unknown factors—which is why she recommends getting a full workup if you’re concerned that hirsutism may be at play.

Dr. Orit Markowitz, a board-certified dermatologist based in New York City, adds to this, noting that menopause-related hormone changes can also be a contributing factor to excess hair growth. Given the many potential causes, getting a doctor’s opinion can prove to be very helpful in treating your symptoms of hirsutism.

That said, if you’re not quite ready to head to the doc, you can follow the steps below to help gain some clarity on what’s happening to your body.