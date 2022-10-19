Hill House Home Just Dropped Its Holiday Collection—Here's What I'm Adding to My Cart

I probably don’t need to explain Hill House Home to you. The brand, which skyrocketed during the pandemic thanks to its dreamy nap dresses, has garnered a cult following thanks to its feminine patterns, range of comfortable silhouettes, and cottagecore vibes. Since launching its first nap dress in 2019, the brand has expanded into just about every category—from shoes and jewelry to matching sets and sweaters.

Today, Hill House Home launched its 2022 holiday collection, giving us plenty of time to add pieces to our wishlist, or gift ourselves something sparkly in time for the season of cheer. The collection introduces three new dress styles to the roster: The puff-sleeved Araminta dress in a seasonal snowflake brocade pattern, the doubles-as-a-nightgown Cordelia Dress in a red and navy tartan, and the flannel Evelyn dress, complete with a Peter Pan collar.

Naturally, the brand’s signature range of nap dresses will be available in new patterns and fabrics, including a collector’s edition of the Ellie covered in rose gold sequins.

But that’s not all. Below, see what I'll be adding to my cart from Hill House Home’s 2022 holiday collection.

Hill House Home The Araminta Dress $175.00 Shop

She's so good she deserves a second mention. The Araminta Dress' textured brocade just looks expensive, like something Jackie O. would wear while giving a tour of the holiday decorations at the White House. While I have yet to be invited to the White House this season, I would easily wear this to every holiday function on my calendar.

Hill House Home The Duvet Coat $195.00 Shop

While the Duvet Coat isn't necessarily new to the holiday collection, it is something worth wearing throughout the season (and beyond). A quilted coat never goes out of style, and the punch of lavender will have everyone saying, "Oh my God, I love your coat." Thanks, me too.

Hill House Home The Party Platform $295.00 Shop

If you live in a colder climate, platform heels may not seem like a sensible choice. They're not, but how can you pass up the green tartan? With plenty of matching pieces from the collection, the outfits essentially style themselves.

Hill House Home The Tatiana Skirt $95.00 Shop

...Like with the Tatiana Skirt. The platforms, the skirt, a pair of black stockings, and a classic turtleneck are all you need to bring the festive energy wherever you go. Oh, I'd also add a hair bow for good measure.

Hill House Home The Ellie Nap Dress $150.00 Shop

I would be remiss if I didn't include the Ellie. It's no accident this is the hero piece of the brand. Whether you're headed to Thanksgiving dinner or commuting to work, you'll be comfortable and perfectly en saison.

Hill House Home The Tassel Earring $35.00 Shop

A pair of fun statement earrings will take you far beyond the holidays. And at $35, these are a no brainer.

Hill House Home The Winston Pant $150.00 Shop

I love a good pair of party pants, and these will do the trick. Make this a matching set moment or, if you don't feel like going full party mode, pair it with your favorite white T-shirt and fuzzy cardigan.