The HigherDose Infrared Sauna Blanket provides a euphoric 30-45 minute sweat session from the comfort of your own home. I find it totally worth the price point, as I look and feel better in several ways after consistent use.

I’ve always loved the feeling of sitting in a hot sauna after a stressful day. Sadly, I canceled my gym membership a while ago and don’t have the funds (or space) to install an in-house infrared sauna. This is exactly why I wanted to check out the HigherDose Infrared Sauna Blanket—it's portable, less expensive, and the ultimate self-care item. Fans of the product rave about its ability to boost moods, relieve body aches, and refresh pores.

The HigherDose Sauna Blanket sounds like a relaxation dream, but does it live up to the hype? Keep reading to see if it gave me what I was looking for and if it's ultimately worth the price point.

Meet the Experts Alicia Zalka, MD, is a board-certified dermatologist and the founder of Surface Deep.

Marina Peredo, MD, FAAD, is a board-certified dermatologist based in New York City.

HigherDose Infrared Sauna Blanket Best for: Those who want to experience sauna benefits from the comfort of their own home. Benefits: Boost mood, promote glowing skin, increase relaxation, improve circulation Price: $599 About the brand: HigherDose is known for being the first brand to introduce infrared saunas and create innovative at-home products. Harnessing the power of infrared light, PEMF, red light, and crystals, each of the brand's products aims to elevate your health and beauty rituals, encourage glowing skin, and promote a deep sense of relaxation.

What Is the HigherDose Sauna Blanket?

The HigherDose Sauna Blanket is an at-home infrared device that rejuvenates the body, relaxes the mind, boosts mood, and promotes glowing skin. Infrared technology is known to mirror the healing energy of the sun (important during the brutal winter months), making it easier than ever to get in your feel-good chemicals.

Unlike other saunas (hot rocks, steam, etc.) that can get very hot and limit how much time one can spend within them, infrared saunas heat the body internally, creating a feeling of well-being without the extreme temperatures.

The Benefits: Relaxation, recovery, and circulation

Sweating is not only good for the skin, but it's also a health necessity. “Sweating can moisturize and cool the skin,” Peredo says. “It can also kill harmful bacteria that lie on the skin’s surface. Sweating has even been shown to have anti-aging effects.”

Additionally, infrared heat can help you recover from a workout because it provides relief from sore muscles and joint pain. “It also increases circulation, giving your muscles needed oxygen and nutrients,” Peredo adds.

The Risks: Know your body and sensitivities

Peredo warns that if you have a sensitivity to heat, melasma, or can’t handle hot temperatures, you should not use an infrared sauna. You should also stay away if you're pregnant or have hemophilia. If you have a heart condition or high blood pressure, consult with your doctor before using one. “Those who [have] claustrophobia or have sweating compromise (ectodermal dysplasia as described above) or hypotension (lower than normal blood pressure) would do well to avoid or use with extreme caution,” Zalka adds.

The Assembly: Pre-heat and get comfortable

To get started, simply roll out the HigherDose Sauna Blanket on a non-flammable, heat-resistant surface. A few options you might try are a massage table, a yoga mat, or your bed (don’t do this if your mattress is a waterbed or made of latex and/or memory foam). I then preheat the blanket for ten minutes, change into loose, comfortable clothing, throw on some socks, select a temperature, and zip myself into the blanket. Remember to fuel your body with water and electrolytes before and after your sweat sessions.

Once you're done with your session (do not exceed 50 minutes), just wipe it down with any surface spray product or natural cleaning solution (tea tree oil mixed with water is a great natural remedy). Once the blanket is completely cool, you can store it under your bed, in a corner or closet, or possibly under a couch. I don’t have a ton of room in my apartment, so it’s a plus that the blanket fits perfectly on my full-sized bed, and an even bigger plus is that it’s easy to fold up and store.

Make sure to properly rinse your body and cleanse your face after each use. “Sweating may also signal an uptick of sebum oil output on the skin, which when combined with sweat [that] lingers on the skin surface may cause acne and folliculitis,” Zalka says.

The Results: A calming, rejuvenating experience

Ultimately, there’s nothing more relaxing than being cocooned in a heated blanket that’s healing you from the inside out. I love being able to recreate the self-care experience of a sauna at home, and the heat and sweat have real benefits on the mind, body, and skin as well. The HigherDose Sauna Blanket provided the stress-relieving effect I'd come to love from traditional saunas, and it really did boost my mood and leave my body feeling relaxed and rejuvenated. You can habit-stack by dry brushing before to wake up your lymphatic system, and jump into a cold shower when finished for some hot-cold therapy.

Similar Products: You've got options

Wedigout Sauna Blanket: For those who like the idea of at-home infrared therapy but prefer a budget option, this Amazon find ($126) could be the one for you. It’s not quite as high-quality as HigherDose, but a lot of reviewers claim to have gotten a good sweat in. Plus, the blanket has convenient zippers for your arms, so you can read or scroll on your phone while enjoying the sauna benefits.

Heat Healer Infrared Sauna Blanket: Thanks to a carbon fiber heating element along with 96 jade and tourmaline stones, the Heat Healer is able to produce the highest quality infrared heat with maximum emissivity. This luxury blanket ($568) also comes with a sleek carry bag, making storage and transportation easy and convenient.