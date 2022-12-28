These 40 High Ponytails Prove There's a Style for Every Occasion

On days when you aren’t quite sure what to do with your hair, you can always rely on a high ponytail. The style is versatile and easy to achieve, no matter your hair type, texture, or preference. A ponytail can complement any look, whether you lead an active lifestyle and want to keep it simple when it comes to styling or you want a chic, put-together look for a special occasion. High ponytails can be styled and elevated in a variety of ways, and with the right products, you can master the technique in no time.

If you want to try a high ponytail but aren’t sure where to start, we’ve got you covered with 40 standout styles, worn by our favorite celebrities. The ponytails that we’ve selected work on a variety of hair textures and types, so there's something for everyone. Ready to take your high ponytail game to the next level? Keep scrolling for some inspiration that’s bound to have you reaching for your hair tie.