Embrace Long-Legged Nostalgia with These 21 High-Cut Swimsuits

If you’ve peered at the latest summer trends, there’s one glaring commonality between clothing, accessories, and bathing suits: nostalgia. High-cut silhouettes are among the season’s biggest trends across both bikinis and one-pieces, and the look’s leg-lengthening powers make it quite worthy of jumping on board. But even more, there are a plethora of options to suit every body type and swimwear taste, which makes the buying experience as fun as the getaway or occasion you’re shopping for.

An important fact: certain high cuts are more exaggerated than others, so if you’re weary of the silhouette, fret not. Some bottoms notch up ever so slightly at the hip, while others extend dramatically into waist territory. For extra legginess with any swimsuit, you can easily tug up your favorite maillot or two-piece—we love this hack with a semi-high-cut for those easing into the trend.

Tons of top options are also on offer to complete your high-cut bottom look. Go full-on retro with a bustier silhouette, or keep things in the present with a stringy triangle style. Into the puff-sleeve trend? Swimsuit versions abound, just as with ‘90s-style underwire designs, thin spaghetti straps, and the grand return of tankinis. Ready to dive into the high-cut swimsuit trend? Check out 21 bikinis and one-pieces ahead, all of which are guaranteed to make a splash.

Rielli Mojave One-Piece $160 Shop

A statement from every angle, this bright blue one-piece is just how you unapologetically rock the cut-out trend.

'70s-inspired doesn’t always mean paisley or tie-dye. Instead, give Juillet's graphic checkerboard print a try for the ultimate high-cut swimsuit look.

L*Space Marilyn One Piece Swimsuit $198 Shop

Whether you wear the sleeves on your shoulders or off, this one-piece epitomizes summertime romance.

The coolest way to rock chain links this summer? On your little black bikini, for sure.

Alo Yoga x Frankies Bikinis Croft One Piece $185 Shop

A match made in heaven—Alo Yoga and Frankies Bikinis teamed up to create the swimwear collaboration of our dreams. A highlight: this high-cut bubblegum one piece.

We’re pretty sure this geode-inspired amethyst bikini brings the same serenity as the crystal itself.

Oséree Glitter Bikini Set $241 Shop

Go full glam in this glittery high-cut swimsuit, ideal for a poolside birthday or bachelorette trip.

Galamaar Chemise One-Piece $276 Shop

Romantic but not fussy, this one-piece is an easy yet statement-making foray into the high-cut swimsuit trend.

You’ve got to get those veggies in, and this farmer's market-inspired bikini is a stylish way to start.

Embrace the Y2K aesthetic with this cheeky, high-cut two-piece, covered in a charming flower motif.

Summersalt x Sara Foster The Perfect High Leg One Piece $125 Shop

This candy-colored maillot is sweet and sleek—we love it as a softer alternative to tie-dye.

Live your best retro life by teaming a balconette top with your high-cut swimsuit bottoms—bonus points for throwback puka shells or a belly chain.

Jade Swim Cava One Piece $198 Shop

Don’t let the threat of tan lines convince you that this cut-out one-piece is anything other than beach-ready perfection.

Get wavy, baby—this swirly print is destined for fun in the summer sun.

Not only can this puff-shoulder bikini pass as a top with skirts, pants, or shorts, but you can wear it forwards or backwards, making the possibilities for this high-cut swimsuit even more infinite.

Toluca Swim Artemis Midi One Piece $105 Shop

Leopard print is always in style, and this belted, high-cut one-piece makes a serious splash.

Blame it on nostalgia, but tankinis are back, and this lavender hue has us super into it.

Skatie The Resa One Piece Bathing Suit $130 Shop

The best of the ’60s and ’90s combine in this playfully printed, spaghetti strap one-piece.

You don’t have to sacrifice coverage to wear a high-cut swimsuit—case in point: Kitty and Vibe’s supportive underwire top and not-too-cheeky high-hip bottoms.

Behati x Reina Olga Penny Bikini Set $200 Shop

You’ll feel like a sun goddess in this ‘90s-inspired underwire bikini. Away from the water, try the top as a bra under a semi-sheer tank.

Janthee Berline Frida Suit $169 Shop

This high-cut swimsuit is pretty in the front and super cheeky in the back—the ultimate style for showcasing your confidence.