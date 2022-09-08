Here’s How To Hide Extensions in Very Short Hair Like a Pro

Hair extensions have the power to completely revamp your hairstyle. Whether you opt for clip-in, tape-in, or sewn-in extensions, they can add length, volume, or thickness to short hairstyles. In other words: they can help you achieve the locks you've always dreamed of with minimal to low effort. However, extensions can be a bit tricky if you don't know how to properly install or maintain them—especially if you have short hair.

You see, placing extensions in the wrong spot or not properly caring for them will cause them to show (and maybe even fall out), defeating the entire purpose of having them in your hair in the first place. To help us understand how to expertly hide extensions in short hair, we turned to two experts for all of their tips, tricks, and advice. Ahead, discover everything you need to know about hiding extensions in very short hair like a pro.