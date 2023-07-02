TikTok's Favorite Pimple Patch Brand Just Launched Its First-Ever Mask

Summer is all about stripping back. You swap out your knit sweaters for cropped tanks, favor fresh meals over hearty ones, and (hopefully) opt for a lighter workload in order to enjoy some sun-filled me-time. Though the season is synonymous with paring down your life, your skin may have other ideas: with the heat comes more sweat, more sebum, and, subsequently, more acne. If you’re looking to minimize the appearance of your pores and dry out your acne in record time, Hero Cosmetics just launched its new Pore Purity ($20), a creamy clay mask-to-cleanser that soaks up excess grime and dries out pimples without feeling tight or dry.

We chatted with Hero Cosmetics' CEO to get all the details on the brand's first-ever mask, and put it to the test.

The Inspiration

If you’ve ever spent even just a second on #SkinTok, then you know that Hero Cosmetics is a brand that prides itself on creating innovative products that focus on acne. The brand’s cult status was born from its Mighty Patch ($13) pimple patches, which are truly invisible on the skin. The brand built on the success of the original Might Patch with innovative shapes to cover larger surface areas, as well as patches that are infused with skincare actives. Hero Cosmetics also recently went viral with its Rescue Balm +Red Correct ($13), which heals acne while adding color-correcting benefits under makeup.

The brand is always making major moves in the acne category, and now Hero Cosmetics is launching Pore Purity, a clay mask that minimizes the appearance of pores and removes excess sebum and grime. “We know that pores are a top concern for Hero consumers, and we wanted to introduce a product for that concern in our own unique Hero way,” says Ju Rhyu, Co-Founder and CEO of Hero Cosmetics. “We wanted a product that's tough on pores and helps skin appear smooth, and we came up with Pore Purity.”

The Product

We get it—your dry, acne-prone skin might cringe at the mere mention of a clay mask. Yet, as with everything that Hero does, this formula is different than the rest of the drying clay masks that are currently on the market. “We did not want this product to be drying,” Rhyu tells Byrdie when asked about the non-negotiables for creating Pore Purity. “There are a lot of clay-based masks that feel drying on the skin, but that's the big differentiator with Pore Purity. It transforms from a clay mask to a foaming cleanser so that the skin does not feel stripped.”

Pore Purity is a creamy clay mask that emulsifies to a sudsy cleanser. While ingredients like glacial sea clay and volcanic clay work to soak up excess oil and minimize shine, spirulina (which gives the mask its blue color) and sea kelp bio ferment soothe the complexion and moisturize the skin’s surface.

"It cleanses pores of oil and grime, but it's a comfortable clean (i.e., not dry or tight)," says Rhyu. "We're really proud of the results. 99% of people said it felt gentle on their skin after seven days. And 97% of people said their skin looks less oily in seven days. Results without the dryness.”

You can use Pore Purity as an all-over face mask if you have particularly oily and acne-prone skin, or apply it only in the T-zone if you have combination skin and want to minimize the appearance of your pores. It takes about 10 minutes to soak up any impurities, and you can use it one to three times a week. Per the brand, Pore Purity is safe to use on sensitive skin, and it’s formulated without fragrance, sulfates, silicones, parabens, phthalates, paraffins, mineral oil, Phenoxyethanol, and PEGs.

The Review

"What sets this clay mask apart for me is the texture—these masks can so easily feel heavy to the touch and cracky on the skin. A kind of 'I'm being cast for a marble bust' vibe. This one, however, is almost foamy when you squeeze it in the palm of your hand and dries down on your face in such a way that my face can actually comfortably move in the minutes leading up to the wash-off. I love a clay mask after a flight or a night accidentally sleeping in my makeup (it happens to the best of us, okay), and I find myself reaching for this one often." —Eden Stuart, editor

