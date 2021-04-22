5 Natural Herbs That Can Jumpstart Hair Growth

03 of 05

Amla

What it is: Also known as Indian gooseberry, the Alma tree is native to India and bears a fruit of the same name that is a common ingredient in many Ayurvedic practices, says Yates.

Benefits for hair: "Amla is rich in antioxidants, specifically vitamins C and E," says Yates. Given that oxidative stress can contribute both to hair loss and a lackluster appearance to the hair, any type of antioxidants are always a good thing. Also worth noting: A 2011 study in the Research Journal of Medicinal Plants also found that amla extract had a positive effect on particular cells within the hair follicles that could help promote growth by prolonging the anagen, or growth phase, of the hair cycle.

How to use it: Massaging amla oil into the scalp is beneficial for the skin, but can also help more immediately improve the look of the hair as well, notes Yates. The same directions apply as for rosemary oil—massage onto the scalp for five to 10 minutes before shampooing thoroughly. Yates adds that amla can also be taken as an oral supplement; it's available in both pills and powders.

How long it takes to work: According to Yates, about four months. Pro tip: When searching for new hair growth, keep an eye out along your part and hairline, where it will be the most obvious. "It may look like small, broken strands at first, but this is actually new hair," she says.

Side effects: Yates says she's unaware of any negative side effects associated with amla, though any natural ingredient always comes with the potential of an allergy.