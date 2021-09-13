Herbivore's Lapis Blue Tansy Face Oil soothed my dry skin and left it feeling softer. The oil has a strong scent but is non-irritating on my sensitive skin. The product does a great job at reducing redness and inflammation, as well, making it onto the list of my top face oils.

We put the Herbivore Lapis Blue Tansy Face Oil to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

After creating my ideal routine of skincare basics—cleanser, moisturizer, and sunscreen—I started gaining the confidence to see what additional products, such as serums, oils, and exfoliators, could do for my skin. My favorite out of the three is face oil, as slathering my face with a luxe, nourishing formula makes my dry skin feel moisturized, which I really appreciate. Additionally, using a face oil makes it easier to give yourself a mini facial massage, as if you were in a spa—so relaxing.

Herbivore is a brand that prides itself on using natural, high-quality ingredients, which is something that I've become increasingly interested in lately. As someone with delicate skin, I need a face oil that doesn't contain harsh chemicals. I was so excited after seeing the number of ingredients that Herbivore's Lapis Blue Tansy Face Oil contains, which is a pretty short list. So how did my skin react? Continue reading to find out in my full review.



Herbivore Lapis Blue Tansy Face Oil Best for: Normal, combination, and oily skin types. Uses: A face oil that uses its natural formula to balance redness, blemishes, and oiliness. Potential allergens: Rosa damascena flower extract Active ingredients: Blue tansy, vegan squalane, and kukui nut oil. Byrdie Clean? Yes Price: $72 About the brand: Herbivore is a beauty and skincare brand with natural formulas curated to provide real results and a unique sensory experience. Founded in 2011 by Julia Wills and Alexander Kummerow in their Seattle kitchen, the brand is popular for an array face oils, creams, and other products that promise to be as effective as they are aesthetically pleasing.

About My Skin: Dry and prone to irritation

I usually stick to a simple routine because changes in stress level, weather, or products can cause irritation and the occasional breakout. Add having dry skin, and my skincare routine has to focus on moisturizing yet straightforward ingredients. My favorite face oils at the moment are the Drunk Elephant Virgin Marula Oil and Kora Organics Noni Glow Face Oil, both of which are hydrating. I hadn't tried any that have the ingredients to help the skin prevent breakouts, so I was curious to see what a formula like this might do. I incorporated Herbivore's Lapis Blue Tansy Face Oil into my nightly routine first because that's when I mostly like to add in my face oils. After I saw that it didn't cause any irritation, I added it to my daytime routine.



The Feel: Super lightweight

Herbivore's Lapis Blue Tansy Face Oil is a captivating blue color that comes in an aesthetically pleasing bottle. The product itself is lightweight, and the smell reminds me of a sweet, minty medicine. The product can be applied on the hands and massaged into the face, or you can apply it directly on the skin with the dropper before massaging it in. The texture isn't sticky and leaves no residue. The directions state to use the oil morning and night, waiting one to three minutes before applying any makeup.



The Ingredients: Hydrating natural powers

Blue Tansy: The moisturizing properties of blue tansy oil make it ideal for dry skin, as well as breakout-prone skin dealing with peeling or rawness from harsh products. The aroma of blue tansy also provides an added advantage.

Jojoba Oil: Jojoba oil is a prominent ingredient in skin and hair care products today, and for good reason. It's packed with skin-loving nutrients, including vitamin E and vitamin B.

Squalane: Squalane helps to lock moisture into the skin and protect barrier health. It also absorbs easily without a greasy residue, and therefore is suitable for most skin types.



The Results: Soft, balanced skin

The first time I used Herbivore's Lapis Blue Tansy Face Oil, I placed a couple of drops on my hand and massaged it into my skin, which instantly had a pretty glow. After using it for just a few days, I noticed a decrease in redness on my cheeks, and after a week, my skin felt softer and smoother. The oil absorbs well so there's no greasy residue left over, which is so great. When I applied it before my makeup, I noticed that my foundation stayed on all day and even looked better than before. At the end of two weeks trying the product, my skin looks more balanced and hydrated from deep within.



The Value: A worthy skincare splurge

Herbivore's Lapis Blue Tansy Face Oil retails at $72, which is pretty expensive, but the high-quality ingredients make it worth it. I don't usually love products with a strong scent, but this oil made my dry, sensitive skin so soft that I constantly want to touch my face, although I know it's a rule of skincare not to. I plan to continue to use this product to see if the number of occasional breakouts I have will decrease. While the oil is impressive, if budget is priority and/or you aren't sure whether you want to commit to the full size, the brand's website also has a mini Lapis Blue Tansy Face Oil (0.3 oz.) for $14.



Similar Products: You've got options

Biossance Squalane + Tea Tree Balancing Oil: This tea tree and squalane combination from Biossance ($49) helps to decrease the appearance of blemishes, enlarged pores, and other concerns. The one downside is that sensitive skin types might not react well to the tea tree oil.

The Ordinary 100% Plant-Derived Squalane: The Ordinary's squalane ($8) is a hydrating, plant-based solution that's light and easy to use. The difference between this and Herbivore's Lapis Face Oil is that Herbivore includes ingredients to target other concerns, while The Ordinary is a great budget option for those mainly looking to improve hydration.

