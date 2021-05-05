You don't need us to tell you that Dame Helen Mirren is a timeless beauty, mega-talented actress, and total icon, whose career spans nearly six decades. But something we don't mention enough in the context of Queen Mirren is her incredible ability to be a style—and hair—chameleon on the red carpet and beyond. While she has clearly done it all in the hair department—between layered bobs, sleek bangs, and every blowout in between—she also clearly knows what works for herself. (And we couldn't love her more for it.) Below, 22 of Helen Mirren's best hairstyles throughout the years.