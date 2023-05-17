Helen Mirren Debuted Rococo-Blue Hair With an Elegant Updo at Cannes

Besides her serious acting chops, show-stopping red carpet style, and eternal stage presence, Dame Helen Mirren knows how to switch it up when it comes to her hair. The 77-year-old actress, who's worn everything from silver Old Hollywood waves to a rose gold pixie cut, took her latest Cannes appearance to try out a brand new color: baby blue.
Attending the festival's opening film screening of Jeanne du Barry, the actress, who has a role in the summer's highly-anticipated Barbie movie, kicked off the Cannes circuit in style. Her usually silver hair was transformed into a multi-layered Rococo-blue updo that would make even Marie Antoinette's sky-high beehive jealous.
The exact shade in question? L’Oréal Paris's Colorista in Pastel Blue ($20), which matched perfectly with her sky-blue gown. Her elegantly piled hairstyle featured silvery-blue barrettes to hold everything in place, which alongside Mirren's various grades and shades of blue hair, created an ocean wave effect. Finished with L’Oréal Paris's Elnett Hair Spray ($15) for that extra bit of staying power, the Cannes hairstyle was every bit as bold and dynamic as Mirren herself.
For glam, Mirren and her team went subtle, pairing a bright coral blush (there's a bit of an oceanic theme happening here) with a soft complexion. To get the look, simply pair L’Oréal Paris's Infallible Foundation ($16) (Mirren wears the shade Golden Beige) with L’Oréal Paris's Fresh Wear Blush ($16) in Fearless Coral color. For the eyes, Mirren's makeup team swept L’Oréal Paris's Colour Riche Monos Eyeshadow ($6) across her lids. Paired with a few coats of mascara, the combo made her blue eyes pop. Finally, a healthy dose of L’Oréal Paris Colour Riche Intense Volume Matte Lipstick ($14) in the shade Rosy Confident completed her look.
Styled by Lee Harris, the Emmy-winning costume designer behind The Drew Barrymore Show, Mirren made her entrance in a custom floor-length gown by Del Core and sparkling Bulgari jewelry that complemented her fresh color. The dress featured an elegant v-neck cut, long sleeves, and a subtle bustle, reinforcing the courtly vibe of the overall look. Finished with a bejeweled silver choker, this outfit would be right at home in the halls of Versailles.