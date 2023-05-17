Helen Mirren Debuted Rococo-Blue Hair With an Elegant Updo at Cannes

Besides her serious acting chops, show-stopping red carpet style, and eternal stage presence, Dame Helen Mirren knows how to switch it up when it comes to her hair. The 77-year-old actress, who's worn everything from silver Old Hollywood waves to a rose gold pixie cut, took her latest Cannes appearance to try out a brand new color: baby blue.

Attending the festival's opening film screening of Jeanne du Barry, the actress, who has a role in the summer's highly-anticipated Barbie movie, kicked off the Cannes circuit in style. Her usually silver hair was transformed into a multi-layered Rococo-blue updo that would make even Marie Antoinette's sky-high beehive jealous.

Getty Images

The exact shade in question? L’Oréal Paris's Colorista in Pastel Blue ($20), which matched perfectly with her sky-blue gown. Her elegantly piled hairstyle featured silvery-blue barrettes to hold everything in place, which alongside Mirren's various grades and shades of blue hair, created an ocean wave effect. Finished with L’Oréal Paris's Elnett Hair Spray ($15) for that extra bit of staying power, the Cannes hairstyle was every bit as bold and dynamic as Mirren herself.

Getty Images

For glam, Mirren and her team went subtle, pairing a bright coral blush (there's a bit of an oceanic theme happening here) with a soft complexion. To get the look, simply pair L’Oréal Paris's Infallible Foundation ($16) (Mirren wears the shade Golden Beige) with L’Oréal Paris's Fresh Wear Blush ($16) in Fearless Coral color. For the eyes, Mirren's makeup team swept L’Oréal Paris's Colour Riche Monos Eyeshadow ($6) across her lids. Paired with a few coats of mascara, the combo made her blue eyes pop. Finally, a healthy dose of L’Oréal Paris Colour Riche Intense Volume Matte Lipstick ($14) in the shade Rosy Confident completed her look.

Styled by Lee Harris, the Emmy-winning costume designer behind The Drew Barrymore Show, Mirren made her entrance in a custom floor-length gown by Del Core and sparkling Bulgari jewelry that complemented her fresh color. The dress featured an elegant v-neck cut, long sleeves, and a subtle bustle, reinforcing the courtly vibe of the overall look. Finished with a bejeweled silver choker, this outfit would be right at home in the halls of Versailles.

