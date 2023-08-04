11 Heart Tattoos That'll Bring Out Your Inner Romantic

By
Danielle Cohen
Danielle Cohen
Danielle Cohen
Danielle is New York-based beauty writer and editor. Her work has been featured in Refinery29, CR Fashion Book, Hamptons Magazine, and more.
Byrdie's Editorial Guidelines
Published on 08/04/23 07:00AM
Close up of a heart tattoo on a shoulder

@tinytattooinc

Choosing the perfect tattoo is no small decision. After all, you're stuck with your ink for the rest of your life (unless you opt for laser removal, which isn't exactly a walk in the park). Chances are you want something classic but not overdone, original yet recognizable, and meaningful without feeling too serious.

While a heart might feel way too simple and cheesy, there are endless iterations of the oft-doodled symbol. Whatever you're hoping to achieve with your tattoo—be it memorializing a loved one or just getting artsy—it can be done with a heart. And on top of all that, it works with just about every tattoo style out there. Don't believe us? Read on for 10 heart tattoos that work for any aesthetic.

01 of 11

Freckle Hearts

Two tiny heart tattoos on the neck and the shoulder, almost freckle-like.

@little.tattoos

For a unique and subtle take on a classic heart tattoo, opt for multiple tiny tats that create an almost freckle-like effect.

02 of 11

Double Doodle

Shoulder tattoo of a hand-drawn heart with a black outline and a red outline.

@tinytattooinc

There's a lot to love here (pun intended). From the delicate, overlapping fine lines and the touch of red romance to the elegant (and easily concealed) placement, we're all about this beauty. It's fun and modern, with a touch of sophistication.

03 of 11

Hidden Finger Tattoo

woman's hand with small heart tattoo on pinky

@thevicstyles / Instagram

While we love all dainty tattoos, we're particularly fond of finger tattoos, and love how this sneaky placement (on the inside of the pinky finger) can serve as a sweet reminder or surprise throughout the day.

04 of 11

Barely There

A tiny heart tattoo on the top part of the ring finger.

@xoxotattoo

Finger tattoos are subtle but always top of mind—after all, we use our hands to do, well, everything. We love the idea of adding a super tiny heart alongside a special word or mantra, as seen here.

05 of 11

Cherry Love

A tiny cherry tattoo on the inside of the pointer finger, with two little hearts as the cherries.

@tinytattooinc

We may have some concerns about its staying power, given the amount of use the area gets, but there's no denying how cool an inner-palm tattoo looks. And we love the choice to swap the cherries for cute little hearts.

06 of 11

Add a Mantra

A cartoon heart with the word "acceptance" written in script below it. The tattoo is on the side of the clavicle.

@humblebeetattoo

For an always-there reminder, add a meaningful word or phrase to your heart tat. We're big fans of this "acceptance" ink, but choose text that really speaks to you.

07 of 11

You're a Gem

Close up of a heart-shaped gem tattoo on a leg

@giahi

Like jewelry as a tattoo (with an undeniable Sailor Moon energy), this gem-inspired ink proves that heart designs can be as creative as you desire.

08 of 11

Barbed Wire

A barbed-wire heart tattoo on the mid-arm.

@matt.vesta

A barbed-wire tattoo symbolizes strength and courage—and takes on an extra layer of meaning when shaped like a heart.

09 of 11

Strawberry Dreams

A tattoo of a halved strawberry in the shape of a heart.

@joeyhill

Okay, this strawberry heart may be the most darling little tattoo we ever did see. Seriously, who's matching with us?

10 of 11

Light It Up

A tattoo of a hand holding a heart and another hand lighting up a lighter below it.

@blackninked

Just because it's a heart doesn't mean it has to be all lovey-dovey. For a darker take, we're big fans of a cheeky mid-action scene like this one.

11 of 11

Shooting Star

A red tattoo on a shoulder of a shooting star with a heart in the middle.

@matt.vesta

This fine-line piece is part shooting star, part heart, and one very cool tat. Get it in black, or add a pop of color with a bold red hue.

Related Stories