11 Heart Tattoos That'll Bring Out Your Inner Romantic

Choosing the perfect tattoo is no small decision. After all, you're stuck with your ink for the rest of your life (unless you opt for laser removal, which isn't exactly a walk in the park). Chances are you want something classic but not overdone, original yet recognizable, and meaningful without feeling too serious.
While a heart might feel way too simple and cheesy, there are endless iterations of the oft-doodled symbol. Whatever you're hoping to achieve with your tattoo—be it memorializing a loved one or just getting artsy—it can be done with a heart. And on top of all that, it works with just about every tattoo style out there. Don't believe us? Read on for 10 heart tattoos that work for any aesthetic.
Freckle Hearts
For a unique and subtle take on a classic heart tattoo, opt for multiple tiny tats that create an almost freckle-like effect.
Double Doodle
There's a lot to love here (pun intended). From the delicate, overlapping fine lines and the touch of red romance to the elegant (and easily concealed) placement, we're all about this beauty. It's fun and modern, with a touch of sophistication.
Hidden Finger Tattoo
While we love all dainty tattoos, we're particularly fond of finger tattoos, and love how this sneaky placement (on the inside of the pinky finger) can serve as a sweet reminder or surprise throughout the day.
Barely There
Finger tattoos are subtle but always top of mind—after all, we use our hands to do, well, everything. We love the idea of adding a super tiny heart alongside a special word or mantra, as seen here.
Cherry Love
We may have some concerns about its staying power, given the amount of use the area gets, but there's no denying how cool an inner-palm tattoo looks. And we love the choice to swap the cherries for cute little hearts.
Add a Mantra
For an always-there reminder, add a meaningful word or phrase to your heart tat. We're big fans of this "acceptance" ink, but choose text that really speaks to you.
You're a Gem
Like jewelry as a tattoo (with an undeniable Sailor Moon energy), this gem-inspired ink proves that heart designs can be as creative as you desire.
Barbed Wire
A barbed-wire tattoo symbolizes strength and courage—and takes on an extra layer of meaning when shaped like a heart.
Strawberry Dreams
Okay, this strawberry heart may be the most darling little tattoo we ever did see. Seriously, who's matching with us?
Light It Up
Just because it's a heart doesn't mean it has to be all lovey-dovey. For a darker take, we're big fans of a cheeky mid-action scene like this one.
Shooting Star
This fine-line piece is part shooting star, part heart, and one very cool tat. Get it in black, or add a pop of color with a bold red hue.