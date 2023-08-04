11 Heart Tattoos That'll Bring Out Your Inner Romantic

Choosing the perfect tattoo is no small decision. After all, you're stuck with your ink for the rest of your life (unless you opt for laser removal, which isn't exactly a walk in the park). Chances are you want something classic but not overdone, original yet recognizable, and meaningful without feeling too serious.

While a heart might feel way too simple and cheesy, there are endless iterations of the oft-doodled symbol. Whatever you're hoping to achieve with your tattoo—be it memorializing a loved one or just getting artsy—it can be done with a heart. And on top of all that, it works with just about every tattoo style out there. Don't believe us? Read on for 10 heart tattoos that work for any aesthetic.