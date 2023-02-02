10 Heart Nail Designs That Are Actually Wearable Beyond Valentine’s Day

Maximalist, joyful beauty is having a moment, and if your favorite way to get in on beauty trends is with your nails, then perhaps you've noticed that heart-shaped nail designs are popping up all over the place. And for good reason—heart manicures are undoubtedly cute and (surprisingly) easy to create on your own with stickers and a touch of top coat.

But whether you plan to DIY or pay a visit to your favorite nail salon, there's truly a heart design for everyone. Be it a minimalistic, velvety approach or a kitschy pink-and-red blowout, there's room for everyone to get in on this trend.

So ahead, discover 10 heart nail designs to carry you through Valentine's Day and beyond.