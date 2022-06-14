What Are Headband Wigs? A Guide to the Easy and Effortless Protective Style

Some beauty inventions have made life much easier. Press-on nails, for example, can give you a perfect manicure in minutes. Headband wigs are another quick fix that deserves all the praise. Typically, installing a wig can be a tedious process involving applying glue and cutting lace. Headband wigs require neither as they are secured on your head using headbands and clips.

Though they're an easy-to-apply protective style, there are still some key things to know before purchasing yours. Ahead, we chatted with two hair experts to find out everything you need to know about headband wigs.

Meet the Expert Brittany Johnson is a licensed hair stylist and Mayvenn senior content manager.

Janelle Sands is a licensed hair stylist and director of sales at Curls.

What Is a Headband Wig?

A headband wig is attached to a headband and includes built-in combs that help keep it secured. This type of wig often comes with other headbands that you can switch out to match your look. "Headband wigs remove the need for lace and involve a simple application method," Johnson says. "You put it on and go."

How to Apply a Headband Wig

As with any wig, a proper application starts with the right foundation. Fortunately, headband wigs don't require extensive time or skill to install. "Depending on the length and thickness of your natural hair, you can wear a headband wig with your hair slicked back and pinned down, instead of needing to braid it," Johnson says. "Make sure your natural hair is fully dry before you slick it back or braid it down. Set your headband wig on your head and use the included combs to attach it to your hair for additional security."

To finish the look, you can wear the wig with the provided headband or customize it with your own. "Creating any designs or swoops along your hairline is optional and a matter of personal preference," Johnson says about styling.

How to Care For a Headband Wig

How you care for your wig depends on if it's made with human or synthetic hair. If you want a wig that's higher quality, lasts longer, and can be styled in various ways, human hair is ideal. Johnson recommends co-washing human hair to keep it moisturized. "Deep condition it as often as needed to give the hair some extra TLC," she notes.

Synthetic hair, on the other hand, has less longevity and cannot be styled in as many ways as human hair. However, it is often a more affordable option. "If your headband wig is made from synthetic fibers instead of human hair, be sure to follow the manufacturer's instructions to avoid damaging the unit," Johnson says.

Sands suggests products like Curls' Hair Under There Bomb Braid In Conditioner ($13) to maintain your headband wig and Hair Under There Soothe and Cool Me Scalp Potion ($13) for post-wig scalp relief.

When you're not wearing or styling your wig, Johnson and Sands recommend storing it on a wig head or satin bag to reduce frizz and tangling.

Headband Wig vs. Lace Front Wig

Lace front wigs and headband wigs each have unique advantages and disadvantages. Lace front wigs are made with sheer lace that lays flat on the scalp, making the wig look natural. However, it can be challenging to install.

"The lace front wig, while gorgeous when applied correctly, is not for beginners," Sands says. "Its installation requires a few pertinent steps—some of which include glue, bleaching knots, plucking the hairline, and customizing baby hair—whereas the headband wig skips all of those steps." Ultimately, you should pick your wig based on the look you're going for and how much time you can allocate to the application.

The Best Headband Wigs

Mayvenn Brazilian Loose Wave Headband Wig $150.00 Shop

Mayvenn's Brazilian Loose Wave Headband Wig is made with 100% virgin human hair and can be dyed, allowing for more versatility. It comes with five headbands in versatile colors (like black, gray, and gold). With a 150% hair density, this wig also offers tons of body and bounce.

UNice Balayage Blonde Highlight Ombre Color Headband Wig $113.00 Shop

Balayage has remained one of the biggest hair trends for years. Instead of dyeing your hair to achieve the look, turn to UNice's balayage headband wig. It's made with human hair and features stunning multidimensional highlights.

LuvMe Deep Wave Headband Wig $120.00 Shop

LuvMe's Deep Wave Headband Wig comes in a natural black shade and is available in several length options, ranging from 12 to 26 inches. The 100% virgin hair wig includes five complementary headbands for further customization. Customer reviews rave about the texture of the hair and how easy it is to maintain.

Heatfree Hair Kurls Headband Wig $259.00 Shop

This 100% virgin hair headband wig from Heatfree features beautifully curled ringlets. The wig has four combs and adjustable straps that help keep it secured while wearing. The brand also lets you customize the wig length and choose your cap size for a better fit around your head.

Natural Girl Wigs Faux Afro Headband Wig $60.00 Shop

Natural Girl Wigs creates wigs and extensions inspired by textured hair. The brand's lightweight faux afro headband wig is a perfect example. It mimics a 4c curl pattern and can be purchased in two sizes that vary in weight and density.

Kinkistry Kinknesis Headband Wig $375.00 Shop

Kinkistry loves to celebrate curly and coily textures through its hair collections. The Kinknesis Headband Wig, a kinky straight style, is made with 100% Peruvian human hair that allows easy dyeing and straightening. Plus, this wig has a thick, 200% density.

Divatress Motown Tress Synthetic Hair Wig $26.00 Shop

If you're not looking for a human hair headband wig, look to Divatress for a synthetic option. Each wig is 28 inches long, heat safe up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, and made with four combs for a secure fit. You can often find more color and curl options with synthetic hair wigs. This wig, for example, comes in several shades (such as wine red, brown, and blonde).

Hair for the Girls Coils Headband Wig $269.00 Shop

Made to blend perfectly with your texture, Hair for the Girls' headband wigs range from straight to tightly coiled. Each wig is custom-made, and the brand allows you to select your desired length and cap size.

