Head & Shoulders' Supreme Exfoliating Scrub Instantly Soothed My Scalp

If you're searching for a drugstore scalp scrub with nourishing ingredients, look no further than the Head & Shoulders Supreme Exfoliating Scrub.

It's no secret that Head & Shoulders is one of the most popular scalp care companies. Since 1961, the derm-approved brand has been known for its dandruff-fighting shampoos. Today, Head & Shoulders even holds the title of being America's #1 dandruff shampoo brand. While shampoos are certainly the brand's claim to fame, the hair care company has dozens of other innovative products, like the Supreme Exfoliating Scalp Scrub.

I'll admit: When I first heard about the scrub, I didn't think much of it. I don't suffer from chronic dandruff, and that's naturally what comes to mind when I think of the brand. However, since dandruff isn't this product's primary focus, I was more inclined to check it out. How did this $10 scrub work for me? Keep reading for my honest thoughts.

Head & Shoulders Supreme Exfoliating Scalp Scrub Best for: All hair types Uses: Removing product build-up and dead skin cells on the scalp Star Rating: 4.4 Active ingredients: Vitamin E and Argan Oil Clean?: No, contains butylated hydroxytoluene (BHT) Price: $10 About the brand: Head & Shoulders is America's #1 dandruff shampoo brand. The dermatologist-recommended line is also known for its conditioners, scalp treatments, and masks.



About My Hair: Usually wash once a week

Full disclosure: I have high-quality virgin Russian extensions (shoutout to my girl Violet Teriti), and I only wash my hair once (maybe twice) a week. It's a whole process to clean my hair, blow dry and style it. So, naturally, I stretch my washes as long as possible. That said, my hair needs a deep cleanse when wash day rolls around. That's why scalp scrub is essential in getting rid of all the dirt that builds up over the week. Thus far, I have yet to find a scalp scrub I love. Most are too thick and pasty and seem to linger, which makes my hair feel greasy. However, this Head & Shoulders formula was distinctly different.

The Feel: Like a creamy cleanser

This product feels like skincare but for your scalp. For one, it feels creamy, like a cleanser. It's infused with nourishing ingredients, particularly vitamin E (an antioxidant that reduces inflammation) and argan oil (which protects the skin's barrier and deeply hydrates). "Together, these ingredients create a product that is a gentle build-up remover and scalp treatment all in one," the brand's board-certified dermatologist partner Dr. Sugai says. "The goal to achieve with any product is efficacy and tolerability, and this product exhibits both."

How to Use It: Massage onto a wet scalp

Like other scalp scrubs, it's important to use this on wet hair before shampooing. The bottle doesn't say precisely how much product to use, but I prefer a quarter-size amount (maybe a little bit more). Since the product is runny vs. pasty, it distributes pretty evenly, which is a nice change. Once my scalp is saturated, I'll use the pads of my fingers to massage it in. It doesn't tingle like other scrubs but feels hydrating and soothing. After about two or three minutes, I'll rinse it and follow up with a detox shampoo. "For best results, I recommend following up with a Head & Shoulders shampoo such as the Supreme Nourish & Smooth Shampoo," notes Dr. Sugai.

The Results: A refreshed scalp and longer-lasting blowouts

Taylor Jean Stephan / Design by Tiana Crispino

I was pleasantly surprised by the gentle, milky texture. With a bit of massage action and warm water, the tiny beads melted away, making it easy to wash out the product. After using the scrub, my roots felt lighter, and my shampoo was able to work more effectively. Throughout the day, my hair didn't feel weighed down or greasy at the roots (like it often does with denser scalp scrubs). My blowout also seemed to last longer on weeks when I used it, so that was a big plus.

The Value: Worth it

The Head & Shoulders Supreme Exfoliating Scalp Scrub is a standout drugstore find. Unlike many that tend to be on the thicker side, this one rinses out with ease. For only $10, you get 3.3 oz, which goes a long way. I prefer to use it every time I cleanse my hair, but you can use it as needed. If you suffer from an itchy or dry scalp, I definitely recommend working it into your regular routine.

Similar Products: You've got options

Nexxus Clean & Pure Scalp Scrub: Nexxus' formula is made with sugar and sweet almond oil that's nice and gentle too. The Clean & Pure Scalp Scrub ($19) is a little thicker, so use it sparingly. Plus, it comes in an easy scoop jar.

Kristin Ess Hair Instant Exfoliating Scalp Scrub: This hair purifying scrub is formulated with a unique sugar complex and multiple plant oils that remove buildup and dandruff without drying your hair. The Instant Exfoliating Scalp Scrub ($15) is also color and keratin safe.

Not Your Mother's Curl Talk Exfoliating Scalp Scrub: This under $10 mask is made with sugar crystals and fruit-based AHAs that provide a deep clean without stripping strands. Bonus: The Exfoliating Scalp Scrub's ($9) pointed nozzle tip makes it easy to apply.

