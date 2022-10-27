HBCU Homecoming Outfits That Will Take You From the Game to the After Party

October is no ordinary month for students and alumni of historically Black colleges and universities. An HBCU Homecoming is a jubilant week filled with football games, tailgating, delicious food, and, of course, serving looks. It’s a proven fact that HBCU students have an elevated sense of style, but it's turned up to the max when Homecoming rolls around.

During my time in undergrad at Florida A&M University, it was a serious mission to find the cutest pieces to wear to the game. For many of us, Homecoming is our equivalent to New York Fashion Week. We don’t play when it comes to our slay.

As thousands of students around the country continue to celebrate their Homecoming week, it's worth keeping in mind some outfit options for wherever the events take you. Below, seven pieces that will serve the best Homecoming looks, from tailgating to the after party.

Vintage-Inspired Merch

While it's always worth thrifting around campus to see if you can uncover any vintage gems, the internet is always a good place for finding some vintage-inspired collegiate merch. From a reversible bomber jacket to a cropped cardigan, find a piece you love that will stay with you well after graduation.

Denim on Denim

Whether you’re searching for a last-minute look or you’re shooting for an early 2000s aesthetic to stand out among the school colors, denim on denim is a fun and easy way to show up and show out at Homecoming.

Statement Footwear

Looking for that statement piece to turn heads wherever you go? Add a sickening pair of shoes. If you missed out on the HBCU Nike Dunks, try grabbing a pair from GOAT or StockX—just keep in mind some of the resale prices can be a bit jarring. Not a sneaker person? We got you, too.

Transparent Game Day Bag

During Homecoming, transparent bags are usually required if you’re watching the football game from the stadium. Check out these fun options that follow the rules without cramping your style.

Designer Collab Merch

HBCU collaborations with major brands have proven to garner strong support by alumni and students. Last month, Puma launched an HBCU-themed clothing collection called The Yard, by its We Are Legends platform. Homecoming inspired the color palette of the collection, which was designed by an all-Black creative team at Puma.

Product Picks Puma

Puma

Puma

Wide-Leg Trousers

Wide-leg trousers can be your saving grace during homecoming. Instead of worrying about how your skirt is sitting while you run around campus, opt for a breezy pair of loose pants that are both comfortable and on trend.

Going-Out Dresses

After spending the day tailgating, watching the game, and reuniting with friends on campus, you may find yourself hitting up a party. Let one of these dresses do the styling for you.