Have Hazel Eyes? These 23 Hair Color Ideas Will Make Them Pop

There's no denying it: Hazel eyes are downright beautiful. The hypnotic swirl of brown, green, gold, and blue, constantly rearranging and shade-shifting to complement its surroundings, is truly mesmerizing. If you have this eye color, know that it contains multitudes, and emphasizing the various tones can only serve to enhance your look.

Looking to really play up your hazel eyes? Consider your hair color. A new look is no small decision, but think of it like a wine pairing for your eyes: With the right shade, you can really make those colors pop. Draw out the flecks of gold, or even bring some blue to the surface—it all depends on the hair color you choose.

To help you find your perfect hue, we consulted Matt Swinney, global creative director for Rusk Hair, and Jeremy Tardo, celebrity hair colorist and editorial stylist. Scroll on for hair color inspo for hazel eyes, complete with proof from your favorite hazel-eyed celebs.

