Here's Exactly What Haute Couture Is—And Who Actually Buys It

If you thought haute couture was as simple as beautiful dresses, it’s time to rethink. From the extravagant, detail-driven gowns to regulations of what actually qualifies as haute couture, this sector of the fashion industry is the epitome of complex; yet, it’s arguably one of the most compelling.

What Is Haute Couture?

Haute couture is overseen by the Chambre Syndicale de la Couture, and they dictate what qualifies as haute couture and who lands on the official calendar—in fact, it’s invite-only for participation. Founded in 1911 by Charles Frederick Worth (also known as the “father of haute couture"), the Commission still follows his regulations set decades ago to uphold the tradition of the craft. The guidelines include producing bespoke clothing for private clients with more than one fitting and employing at least 20 technical workers within their workshop; plus, each collection must include at least 50 original designs, including day and evening looks, to be shown every January and July.

These garments are crafted by the industry’s most skilled artisans with each piece in the collection being produced by hand. Contrary to ready-to-wear, haute couture pieces are one-of-a-kind rather than mass-produced; therefore, each piece is treated more like art in the sense that they’re collected and cherished as an investment. It’s certainly no TikTok-evoked impulse buy, as one of these pieces of wearable art can run customers upwards of $100,000.

Who Buys Couture?

Meet the Expert Allison Berlin is a fashion stylist and owner of the image consultancy agency Style Made Simple.

So, who’s actually buying these coveted pieces? There are roughly 4000 high-profile clients worldwide who actively partake in the industry. As head stylist and owner of image consultancy Style Made Simple, Allison Berlin shares that haute couture is a rarity but still utilized worldwide. “I usually work with designers to create a couture piece for clients with major events coming up like weddings and birthday bashes; the same applies for bespoke suiting on the menswear side,” says Berlin. Plus, she shares that for special occasions going this route offers clients the option of fewer fittings as the garments are made especially for them.

And the perks of haute couture don’t stop at that. “There are other luxury elements like unique and high-end fabrics to choose from and handmade elements like embroidery or hand-stitching that make these pieces extra special,” says Berlin. “With suits or gowns, we get to play with fun details like selecting the lining and adding monograms.”

Typically, unlike ready-to-wear, the customers are even in attendance at the shows. Plus, Hollywood starlets and stylists are frequent show-goers, too, as haute couture pieces are red carpet staples, especially at glamorous occasions like the Festival de Cannes or The Met Gala.

How to Get Couture on a Ready-to-Wear Budget

If shopping the haute couture runways isn’t quite within your budget, there are other ways to opt into the perks of bespoke attire. “Ready-to-wear clothing is made from a single pattern that is graded up and down to create a size-run; fit and quality control will range depending on designer and price point,” says Berlin. But, this isn’t a problem that can’t be fixed—with the help of a tailor, alterations can be quick and affordable to ensure your new favorite pair of pants looks like they were made just for you.

