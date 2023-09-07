Haus Labs Just Launched a Hydrating, De-Puffing Concealer—And We Tried It

Haus Labs creates some of the coolest and buzziest beauty products, but one would expect nothing less from a brand led by the Lady Gaga. Since relaunching last year, the iconic singer and her team have produced mega-viral products like the Triclone Skin Tech Foundation ($45), Atomic Lip Lacquer ($26), and Color Fuse Blush ($38). And now, the brand is adding a concealer into the mix. Enter: the Triclone Skin Tech Concealer ($32). Ahead, learn more about the latest Haus Labs launch.

The Formula

Available in 31 shades (across six shade families and four undertones), the Triclone Skin Tech Concealer aims to brighten, blur, and depuff. It offers medium coverage, a lightweight formula, and long-lasting results. The creamy concealer is made with the same beloved "HausTech Powered Innovation" as its foundation predecessor, so you can count on it being incredibly hydrating and soothing to wear.

There are a few notable ingredients to call out in this formula: Niacinamide works to boost radiance, enhance skin hydration, and prevent signs of aging. The hyaluronic acid complex present in the formula helps plump and deeply hydrate the skin. And last but not least, fermented arnica and bioferment 7 complex protect the skin from irritation and environmental stress. Talk about a powerhouse formula, right?

How to Apply

Haus Labs is launching a Concealer Brush ($28) in tandem with its Triclone Skin Tech Concealer to make the application process easier. The dense, tapered brush was thoughtfully designed to mimic the shape of your fingertips, allowing it to hug the contours of the face seamlessly. All you need to do is dab the concealer onto your skin and use the brush to blend it in. Alternatively, you can use a makeup sponge or your fingers.

Our Reviews

Olivia Hancock, editor

"Lately, I've been into only wearing concealer. So, I was excited to see how this one performed. I applied shade 31 to my under-eye area, mouth, forehead, and bridge of my nose. Immediately, I noticed that it perfectly matched my skin. I blended the concealer with my fingers, and the creamy formula melted into my skin. One layer of the product completely concealed and neutralized any pigmentation or redness on my skin. Plus, it left behind a radiant, smooth finish. Beyond that, my skin felt super hydrated in the areas where I applied the concealer. TLDR: I've found my new concealer crush."

Holly Rhue, associate editorial director

"Ugh, Gaga and Sarah Tanno have slayed once again. I found a perfect, color-correcting shade match that I’ll be wearing every day moving forward. This is truly a skin-mimicking formula that blends in effortlessly with your skin (much like the foundation). In this photo, I stippled it on with a flat concealer brush (no primer, no setting spray), and it lasted the entire day in this New York City heat wave. My dark circles are neutralized, and the formula brings an overall radiance to my face. Consider me extremely impressed (and possibly in love)."

Bella Cacciatore, news editor

"The first time I tried this concealer, I didn't love it, but after prepping my under eyes with a hefty eye cream, I'm totally hooked. The formula feels almost whipped and fluffy and sinks right into my skin, leaving behind a blurred effect. Despite the light feel, the pigment packs a punch, and my dark circles were totally covered in just three dabs. Gaga has done it again."

