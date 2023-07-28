Lady Gaga really knows what she's doing, as the Haus Labs Triclone Skin Tech Foundation is like wearing a real-life filter. With its buildable medium coverage and ability to blur and smooth skin texture, this TikTok-viral product truly lives up to the hype.

I still remember the 2022 launch of Lady Gaga’s Haus Labs Triclone Skin Tech Foundation. It truly set the internet ablaze: Beauty lovers were over the moon, impressed by the product’s versatility, shade range, and beautiful natural finish. Still happy with my favorite foundation at the time, I was glad to hear that the Haus Labs foundation was a hit, but I didn’t check it out right away. Once I decided I wanted to switch up my foundation and find something new, the Gaga-approved product was next on my list—and several members of the Byrdie team gave it a try. Ahead, read our full review of the Haus Labs Triclone Skin Tech Foundation to learn whether it lives up to the hype across TikTok and beyond.

Haus Labs Triclone Skin Tech Foundation Best for: Most skin types and a wide range of skin tones. Uses: A buildable medium coverage foundation with a seamless, natural-looking finish. Hero ingredients: Arnica, shiunko, green tea, licorice root, marine algae, tomato leaf extract, squalane, perilla leaf, chamomile flower, dandelion, panax ginseng, tiger grass, althaea rosea flower Potential allergens: Sweet almond oil, sunflower seed oil, althaea rosea flower extract, perilla ocymoides leaf extract, licorice root extract Price: $45 Shade range: 51 shades About the brand: Lady Gaga’s Haus Labs is a boundary-pushing line of cosmetics with emphasis placed on innovation, clean beauty, sustainability, and inclusivity. Leveraging science and naturally derived ingredients to bring high-performance products to market, Haus Labs always has the future of clean beauty in mind, where art, technology, experimentation, and natural ingredients intersect.

About My Skin: Sensitive and combination with visible pores in T-zone

Although my T-zone gets oily and I have large pores on the sides of my nose, my breakouts have been minimal lately, and I’m really happy about that. Since my skin is in good shape right now, I have been intentionally wearing glowy foundations that have a sheer to medium coverage, letting my skin’s natural texture shine through.

Day-to-day, I alternate between the e.l.f. Cosmetics Halo Glow and the Rare Beauty Liquid Touch Weightless Foundation. These products give my skin nice coverage without looking thick, which I love: a natural, skin-like look is my preferred foundation finish. I usually dust a little powder on my nose and forehead to keep my natural oils in check, and after that, I’m all set. With its buildable medium coverage and natural finish, I was curious to see how the Haus Labs Triclone Skin Tech Foundation would wear on my T-zone as well as my skin overall.

How to Apply: Shake well and blend with fingers, brush, or beauty sponge

This foundation can be used in a few different ways: You can wear it as a skin tint, a regular foundation, or a contour. The instructions are a little different for each, but they're pretty much tailored to how you would use a dedicated version of each product:

The Ingredients: Packed with skincare

The Haus Labs Triclone Skin Tech Foundation is a weightless, serum-like formula packed with over 20 skincare ingredients. Cruelty-free, vegan, and fragrance-free, this foundation was thoughtfully designed to complement a number of skin types with varying concerns.

The Results: Lightweight, seamless coverage

Khera Alexander, contributing writer

Khera Alexander/Byrdie

Before I tried the Haus Labs Triclone Skin Tech Foundation, I was hopeful that I’d like it just as much as everyone who'd been raving about it—the product is a hit among beauty editors and social media creators alike. Thankfully, it met (and exceeded) all my expectations.

When I first had to select my shade, the range was a little intimidating (there are 51 options in total, which is great for finding a match but means you'll want to look closely). Thankfully, the website has photos of different models, useful information for finding your undertone, and a foundation shade finder quiz to help. Once the product arrived, I found that the shade 340 was a perfect match for my medium skin and golden undertones. With just a pea-sized amount, the Triclone Skin Tech Foundation evened out my complexion, subtly blurred my skin, and created the most stunning natural finish.

I tried this product both with primer and without, as well as with and without setting powder and in various temperatures. No matter how I applied it or what the weather was like, I had the best skin-like finish. The foundation can be slightly enhanced with additional products—the primer and powder I used in my T-zone helped control my shine a touch more—but it doesn’t need any to perform well. I noticed just as much longevity and wearability no matter what, a sign of a strong formula with the potential to simplify your routine.



Holly Rhue, associate editorial director

Holly Rhue

I don’t typically reach for full-coverage foundations (I’m acne-prone), but I absolutely love this. It completely blurs and softens my skin without feeling heavy or greasy. As you can see, it delivers a seamless base while still making my skin look like skin. Gaga and Sarah Tanno absolutely nailed this.

Olivia Hancock, editor

Olivia Hancock

I’m very picky when it comes to foundation, but the Haus Labs Triclone Skin Tech Foundation checks off every box for me. It’s lightweight, medium coverage, and powered by over 20 skin-loving ingredients. As soon as I blended it into my skin, I was impressed by the results it delivered. It effortlessly blurred and smoothed my complexion, plus it gave my skin a noticeable, radiant glow. I can definitely see this becoming a staple in my everyday makeup routine.

The Value: Worth the investment

If you’ve ever come across a foundation that does its job but doesn’t wow you, the Haus Labs Triclone Skin Tech Foundation should be the next product you try. While it's a little expensive at $45 for a 1-oz. bottle, the buildable coverage, natural finish, and added skincare benefits make it well worth the investment. Such a small amount of product can even out your complexion entirely, it’s safe for all skin types, and the expansive shade range ensures that most people will find a close match.

Similar Products: You've got options

Rare Beauty Liquid Touch Weightless Foundation: Just as lightweight with an equally beautiful, skin-like finish, the Liquid Touch Weightless Foundation ($30) from Rare Beauty is an amazing alternative to the Haus Labs foundation. If cost is your main concern, this one is a great option to try first.

Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Oil-Free Foundation: One of the most popular and beloved foundations out there, the Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Oil-Free Foundation ($69) blurs skin and provides a stunning natural glow. Since this one is pricey, stick with Haus Labs if you want a great formula for a little less.

Saie Glowy Super Skin Foundation: A medium buildable coverage foundation that blends 85% skincare ingredients with 15% pigment, Saie's Glowy Super Skin Foundation ($40) noticeably hydrates, plumps, and brightens skin while giving it a natural, radiant finish. This product is ideal if you're looking for major glow factor, but if you prefer a more skin-like finish, Haus Labs is your best bet.