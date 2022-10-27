Haus Labs' Le Monster Lip Crayon Is a Fun, Vibrant, Must-Have

Haus Labs' Le Monster Lip Crayon is a game-changer, lining and filling lips with vivid pigment in just one step. The formula is easy to apply, long-lasting, and features several hydrating ingredients, making for a balanced, high-quality product.

I’ve been a fan of Lady Gaga for over a decade, and in addition to loving her music, I've long admired her avant garde style and bold makeup looks. After years of cementing herself as a veritable fashion and beauty icon on red carpets and stages galore, Gaga has expanded into the beauty world with Haus Labs, which she founded in 2019 but more recently relaunched with a Sephora partnership in June 2022. Known for its highly pigmented, mindful formulas, the brand has gained a loyal following and keeps on expanding with new, often-viral products for everyone (Atomic Shake Lip Lacquer, anyone?).

As part of this year's relaunch, Haus Labs reintroduced the Le Monster Lip Crayon ($22), and I knew I had to try it. It comes in 13 shade options that all promise a bold, hydrated finish, and let me just say, I don’t think I’ve ever taken this many selfies because I just can’t get over how gorgeous it looks.

Haus Labs Le Monster Lip Crayon Best for: All skin types Uses: A highly pigmented, hydrating formula that coats lips in comfortable, full-impact color. Byrdie Clean? Yes Price: $22 About the Brand: Founded by Lady Gaga in 2019, Haus Labs creates supercharged makeup that brings together innovation, mindful ingredients, and the star's signature bold aesthetic. The brand relaunched with a Sephora partnership in 2022 and offers a growing collection of beloved makeup products, including the Atomic Shake Lip Lacquer and the Triclone Skin Tech Foundation.

The Formula: Long-lasting and hydrating with vibrant color

If you've been looking for a lipstick that gives you the statement look you want without any of the hassle, Haus Labs' Le Monster Lip Crayon promises to provide an opaque, full-coverage look with just one swipe. The brand is big on products with great color payoff and easy application, and this product has both with its expansive shade range and twist applicator. The pigmented lip crayon is available in 13 shades (12 demi-matte and one shimmer), including neutrals, classic reds, and bold options like berry and hot pink. Le Monster Lip Crayon itself is designed to add long-lasting vibrant color while keeping your lips hydrated and moisturized for up to 12 hours, so you can enjoy a bold moment without the uncomfortable dry feeling that can come with some other formulas.

The Ingredients: High-quality nourishment

All Haus Labs products are vegan, cruelty-free, and focused on clean ingredients, and this lip crayon is no exception. The formula includes nourishing mango seed oil, barrier-enhancing ceramides, and plumping hyaluronic filling spheres. These three standouts work together to hydrate, moisturize, and nourish skin, which is especially important for long-wear products to ensure a stunning finish without any drawbacks or discomfort. Better yet, the formula is super creamy, which makes it easy to apply as it lines, densifies, and fills in lips with high-impact color.

How to Apply: Line and fill in one step

The Le Monster Lip Crayon is both demi-matte and hydrating, striking a balance that creates the perfect lip look in one step. Simply take off the cap, twist up, outline your lips with the tip, and fill — that’s it. In less than a minute, you’ll have a highly pigmented lip color that’ll make you feel bold and beautiful all day long.

If you’re looking for some added dimension, the brand's website shares advice from Haus Labs' Global Artistry Director (and Gaga's makeup artist!) Sarah Tanno, who recommends using two different shades. Gaga’s go-to shade is Melon Matte, a warm pink.

The Results: Vibrant, defined lips with minimal effort

Casey Clark

I'm usually not one to use lip liners because I can never find corresponding shades that look good together. However, these lip crayons have changed my mind about this makeup step: When liner is simplified as part of a product like this, it creates a more defined look and base for the lipstick.

Aside from the pointed tip that makes it easy to line and apply, the twist mechanism is so simple, reminding me of those twistable crayons I had as a child. It took me less than 20 seconds to get an opaque, even coat and even less than that for it to dry down to a state that won't budge but is still comfortable. In terms of transfer, I did the "kiss test" on my hand and was shocked: There was no trace, not even an outline (with Berry Matte, one of the line's darker shades).

Of the six shades, my favorite was Fuchsia Shimmer, which combined my love for pink and glitter and made me feel like I was in lipstick heaven. My least favorite was Crimson Matte—while I have nothing against the formula, the bright color was outside my comfort zone. Overall, the lipsticks applied so quickly and were super vibrant. As someone who loves color, these stay in my makeup rotation because the pigmentation and intensity are incredible.

The Value: A fair price point for the quality

Haus Labs' Le Monster Lip Crayon is $22, comparable with similar matte lip products at retailers like Sephora, and relatively affordable compared to luxury options. While this makeup category is full of suitable options if budget is your priority or you have your heart set on another applicator design, you're getting a lot of bang for your buck here, as the product's hydrating ingredients and long-wearing pigment

