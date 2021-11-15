You Can Now Buy the Iconic Red Lip Gaga Wears in the "House of Gucci" Movie Poster

Since launching in 2019, we've anxiously awaited pretty much every new release from Lady Gaga's Haus Laboratories. And the multi-hyphenate beauty founder, who's set to star in the highly-anticipated House of Gucci, has yet to disappoint. Naturally, her latest launch is a nod to Italian Glamour. Casa Gaga, a collection of bold essentials, will help you get that classic beauty look. From bright red lipsticks (you can spot her wearing one in the film poster) to creamy blushes, this collection will make you feel ready to hit the Amalfi coast.
For more on the launch, we reached out to Haus Labs’s Global Artistry Director, Sarah Tanno, for the full details. "We were inspired by all things Italian," Tanno tells Byrdie exclusively. They noted everything from local style to flowers and food from the area. "We wanted to incorporate some of the shades that were popular in Italy throughout the decades. Gaga and I did tons of research on Italian films, influenced by some of her favorite Italian music and some of our favorite actors."
Of course, the collection also channels the country's approach to beauty. "I believe Italian glamour is more classic and less trendy," Tanno adds. "The red lip, winged liner, and highlighter that shows off a golden hour shine—all of it is so timeless."
"Italian glamour is not just a look; it’s a feeling. It’s a feeling of luxury and opulence." Consider some of the Italian icons who inspired the names of the creme lipsticks: Sophia Loren, Elsa Schiaparelli, and Marcello Mastroianni, who all possessed a natural flair. "I have incredible respect for all the iconography of the Italian culture, which has influenced the collection," the makeup artist explains.
Read on for all of the collection details of Gaga's latest House of Gucci-inspired drop.
La Vita Punk Black Liquid Eye-Lie-Ner
Of course, this collection had to include black eyeliner. Think of Italian icons like Sophia Loren with her elongated eye look. Casa Gaga features the best-selling Eye-Lie-Ner ($20) in Punk all wrapped up in a chic new gold packaging. Just like the original, the limited edition matte black liner offers 24 hours of wear.
Tanti Baci Extreme Creme Mini Lipstick Set
Available in a set of five, the Tanti Baci Extreme Creme Mini Lipstick ($58) choices are all "iconic shades that are universally flattering for all," Tanno explains. The creamy formula is comfortable and long-lasting. Each shade takes its name from an Italian icon, and Stefania is the classic red Lady Gaga wore on the House of Gucci poster.
La Luce Lip Glaze
To pair with your new lipsticks are the La Luce Lip Chrome Toppers ($26), available in three shades. The moisturizing glitter glazes are the perfect way to add dimension and glamour. "You can wear over the mini lipsticks or anything that is iconic to you," Tanno says. "These toppers are smooth, not sticky, and offer an incredibly stunning high shine effect."
Tutti Gel Powder All Over Rouge
The Tutti Gel Powder All Over Rouge ($32) is a pigmented formula you can use on your cheeks and lips. "This new formula (also made in Italy) is soft, plush, high-pigment, and blends seamlessly anywhere," Tanno explains. "You can create seamless looks: a pop or stain on the lips and cheeks will tie in your Italian glamour story." Plus, you have four shades to choose from.
Tutti Gel-Powder Highlighter
The new Tutti Gel Powder Highlighter ($42) is a gel-powder formula that offers an all-over radiance and flatters every skin tone. Plus, it comes with the perfect brush to create a golden hour shine, "perfect for Aperitivo time."
You can shop the complete collection now on HausLabs.com.