You Can Now Buy the Iconic Red Lip Gaga Wears in the "House of Gucci" Movie Poster

Since launching in 2019, we've anxiously awaited pretty much every new release from Lady Gaga's Haus Laboratories. And the multi-hyphenate beauty founder, who's set to star in the highly-anticipated House of Gucci, has yet to disappoint. Naturally, her latest launch is a nod to Italian Glamour. Casa Gaga, a collection of bold essentials, will help you get that classic beauty look. From bright red lipsticks (you can spot her wearing one in the film poster) to creamy blushes, this collection will make you feel ready to hit the Amalfi coast.

For more on the launch, we reached out to Haus Labs’s Global Artistry Director, Sarah Tanno, for the full details. "We were inspired by all things Italian," Tanno tells Byrdie exclusively. They noted everything from local style to flowers and food from the area. "We wanted to incorporate some of the shades that were popular in Italy throughout the decades. Gaga and I did tons of research on Italian films, influenced by some of her favorite Italian music and some of our favorite actors."

Of course, the collection also channels the country's approach to beauty. "I believe Italian glamour is more classic and less trendy," Tanno adds. "The red lip, winged liner, and highlighter that shows off a golden hour shine—all of it is so timeless."

"Italian glamour is not just a look; it’s a feeling. It’s a feeling of luxury and opulence." Consider some of the Italian icons who inspired the names of the creme lipsticks: Sophia Loren, Elsa Schiaparelli, and Marcello Mastroianni, who all possessed a natural flair. "I have incredible respect for all the iconography of the Italian culture, which has influenced the collection," the makeup artist explains.

Read on for all of the collection details of Gaga's latest House of Gucci-inspired drop.

