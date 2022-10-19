I Tried the Super Glossy Lipstick Lady Gaga Wore on Tour—And I'm Obsessed

The Haus Labs Atomic Shake Lip Lacquer has gone viral for a reason. The innovative liquid lipstick delivers high-impact color with a glossy finish in one swipe. The best part? It lasts all day.

TikTok has convinced me to try many beauty products, from primers to perfumes. However, there's one product that has piqued my interest more than most: Haus Labs' Atomic Shake Lip Lacquer. The liquid lipstick's main draw is that it dries super glossy (think: ultra-shiny latex lips) and doesn't budge once you apply it.

Over the last few months, I've watched countless creators demo the product on the app (#atomicshake has garnered 331K views). The founder herself, Lady Gaga, has even shared a few videos showcasing the liquid lipstick's magic and wore it all throughout her Chromatica Ball tour. Needless to say, they convinced me that I needed to try it ASAP. Ahead, read my review of Haus Labs' Atomic Shake Lip Lacquer.

Haus Labs Atomic Shake Lip Lacquer Best for: Lips Active ingredients: Marine algae extract Clean?: Yes Cruelty-Free?: Yes Price: $26 Shade Range: 6 shades What's Included: Product only About the brand: Founded by Lady Gaga, Haus Labs creates supercharged clean artistry makeup powered by innovation.

About My Lips: On the dry side

If you were to look in my bag, you'd find several lip products. I always wear something on my lips, whether lip gloss, balm, or lipstick. My lips tend to be on the dry side, so all the products I use have ultra-nourishing and hydrating properties. When it comes to lip colors, I tend to go for red shades. So, as you can imagine, I was so eager to try the Haus Labs Atomic Shake Lip Lacquer in Ruby Shine (a blue red).

How to Apply: Apply and let it dry

Since this lipstick's formula is so unique, I read the instructions carefully. The brand recommends shaking the bottle for five seconds before using it. Then, you can use the flat edge of the applicator or a small flat paddle brush to apply the product one lip at a time (make sure they're free of any oily residue). It's important to keep your lips separated and allow the product to dry for 10 to 15 seconds, allowing the shine shield to form. If you accidentally press your lips together or create an uneven surface, apply another thin layer and let it dry for 30 seconds.

Ingredient Quality / Concentration: Thoughtful formula

The Atomic Shake Lip Lacquer is made with the brand's trademark HausTech Powered Innovation. Flexible film-forming polymers give the lipstick a breathable, weightless feel. Marine algae extract works to smooth, nourish, and enhance the volume of your lips. Shine boost technology delivers a paint-like shine. And last but not least, filling spheres offer additional comfort and hydration.

The Results: Long-lasting latex lip look

I've been wearing this lipstick a ton over the last two months, and it never fails to elicit questions and compliments. In my opinion, that's a testament to how great it is. I was impressed with the feel, finish, and pigment the first time I applied it. Because it's meant to be super glossy, I assumed there might be some tackiness. However, the formula always feels completely weightless and comfortable on my lips.

To test its staying power, I've worn this lipstick on many occasions. I've worn it to dinners after work to see if it would transfer onto my glasses and silverware. I've also applied it before interviews to see if it would move around as I talked. I can officially confirm it stays put and remains glossy, no matter what. However, even though the formula is designed not to budge, it's not a pain to take off (something I truly appreciate). I can easily remove it by massaging a cleansing balm onto my lips.

The Value: Worth it

All Haus Labs products are relatively affordable, with the most expensive ringing in at $45. The Atomic Shake Lip Lacquer is $26, and you get .15 ounces of product for that price. It's a worthwhile investment, considering its innovative formula and the results it delivers. Plus, a little bit of product goes a long way, so you'll be able to make this lipstick last a while.

