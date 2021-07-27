11 Outfit Ideas Inspired by the Best Harry Styles Fashion Moments

At the heart of it, fashion is about being expressive and having fun, and no one embodies this sentiment quite like Harry Styles. The singer-songwriter’s style has earned the label "flamboyant" by many—probably due to the fact that he’s not afraid of color, nor does he shy away from wearing traditionally feminine pieces like pearl necklaces and feather boas. But the way we see it is that he just gets it: Fashion shouldn't be about abiding by gender norms or muting your personality to fit with the status quo. Styles is a creative through and through, and it doesn’t stop with the exterior.

Over the last several years, the British icon has solidified his standing as one to watch when it comes to personal style. If you’ve yet to dive into the rabbit hole of Harry Styles fashion moments, join us for an overview of his best hits, as well as what to shop to recreate the looks.

Pop of Color

Contrast a classic crewneck sweater with a Peter Pan collar and bright trousers. Don’t forget the string of pearls.

Rethink Your Accessories

Before Harry Styles took fashion by storm, you may not have considered a feather boa as a suitable accessory for everyday life. But now that you know it looks so cool, we hope you'll consider the look.

Head-to-Toe Prints

If you want to make a statement out of a Harry Styles fashion moment, look no further than a printed pantsuit. Add in a top-handle bag for good measure.

Sheer Luck

Keep it classic and pair your favorite black slacks with an alluring sheer or chiffon blouse up top.

Prep-Inspired Layers

Take part in the sweater vest trend by layering yours over a button-down shirt and wide-leg trousers.

Suit Up

A check print feels especially cool when worn as a matching blazer and pants, like in this Harry Styles fashion moment from 2017. Balance the look with a solid shirt.

Pants, Please

When you’ve got a pair of statement pants like these in tow, boring outfits are never an option.

Nod to Grunge

Looking for some Harry Styles fashion inspiration that fits the current '90s style resurgence? Pair a graphic tee with plaids and baggy bottoms for a subtle grunge vibe.

All in the Details

Elevate your separates with statement pieces like a collared blouse, bright knitwear, and a pearl necklace for your next evening out.

'70s Nostalgia

Go for earthy tones to give your jacket, tee, and pants combo an air of 1970s nostalgia.

Loud Patterns

If you’re channeling Harry Styles fashion, a bold print is often part of the picture. This season, try a patterned vest with relaxed slacks.