11 Outfit Ideas Inspired by the Best Harry Styles Fashion Moments

Embrace your individuality and you'll never look better.

updated Jul 27, 2021
Harry Styles Fashion Inspiration Outfit Ideas

In This Article

Pop of Color Rethink Your Accessories Head-to-Toe Prints Sheer Luck Prep-Inspired Layers Suit Up
Pants, Please Nod to Grunge All in the Details '70s Nostalgia Loud Patterns

At the heart of it, fashion is about being expressive and having fun, and no one embodies this sentiment quite like Harry Styles. The singer-songwriter’s style has earned the label "flamboyant" by many—probably due to the fact that he’s not afraid of color, nor does he shy away from wearing traditionally feminine pieces like pearl necklaces and feather boas. But the way we see it is that he just gets it: Fashion shouldn't be about abiding by gender norms or muting your personality to fit with the status quo. Styles is a creative through and through, and it doesn’t stop with the exterior.

Over the last several years, the British icon has solidified his standing as one to watch when it comes to personal style. If you’ve yet to dive into the rabbit hole of Harry Styles fashion moments, join us for an overview of his best hits, as well as what to shop to recreate the looks.

Pop of Color

Harry Styles Fashion Colorful Separates

Contrast a classic crewneck sweater with a Peter Pan collar and bright trousers. Don’t forget the string of pearls.

Rethink Your Accessories

Harry Styles Fashion Feather Boa Grammy Awards

Before Harry Styles took fashion by storm, you may not have considered a feather boa as a suitable accessory for everyday life. But now that you know it looks so cool, we hope you'll consider the look.

Head-to-Toe Prints

Harry Styles Fashion Prints Brit Awards

If you want to make a statement out of a Harry Styles fashion moment, look no further than a printed pantsuit. Add in a top-handle bag for good measure.

Sheer Luck

Harry Styles Fashion Sheer Met Gala

Keep it classic and pair your favorite black slacks with an alluring sheer or chiffon blouse up top.

Prep-Inspired Layers

Harry Styles Fashion Prep Layers NYC

Take part in the sweater vest trend by layering yours over a button-down shirt and wide-leg trousers.

Suit Up

Harry Styles Fashion Check Print Suit

A check print feels especially cool when worn as a matching blazer and pants, like in this Harry Styles fashion moment from 2017. Balance the look with a solid shirt.

Pants, Please

Harry Styles Fashion Statement Pants

When you’ve got a pair of statement pants like these in tow, boring outfits are never an option.

Nod to Grunge

Harry Styles Fashion Plaid Grunge

Looking for some Harry Styles fashion inspiration that fits the current '90s style resurgence? Pair a graphic tee with plaids and baggy bottoms for a subtle grunge vibe.

All in the Details

Harry Styles Fashion Detailed Separates Brit Awards

Elevate your separates with statement pieces like a collared blouse, bright knitwear, and a pearl necklace for your next evening out.

'70s Nostalgia

Harry Styles Fashion '70s Street Style

Go for earthy tones to give your jacket, tee, and pants combo an air of 1970s nostalgia.

Loud Patterns

Harry Styles Fashion Patterns

If you’re channeling Harry Styles fashion, a bold print is often part of the picture. This season, try a patterned vest with relaxed slacks.

