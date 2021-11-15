Celebrity-owned beauty brands continue to be on a steady rise, and we're still here for it. We don't know about you, but each time we learn about a new launch, we're excited to see how our favorite public figures execute their beauty vision. And the latest star-backed brand launch has us on a watermelon sugar high. Harry Styles is the most recent musician to put his bid in to shake up the beauty industry with highly-inclusive must-haves.

Early this summer, the Golden singer piqued fans' interest when he applied for a trademark for "Pleasing." Classified under fragrance and cosmetics, we were left to speculate about the possibility of a fruity fragrance (yes, please!) or a line of summery makeup. Today, we learned that the new launch would initially make its debut with trendsetting polishes that will rethink our at-home manicures and skincare products for soft and radiant skin.

On the winter cover of Dazed, the British-born star spoke about the highly-anticipated launch that is officially available starting November 29. "We also totally understand that we are putting more products into the world, so if we're gonna do that, then we have to do it the right way," Styles told the outlet about the new line. Pleasing uses post-consumer plastics and compostable paper printed with bio-sourced inks.

As a nail enthusiast, Styles's choice to create a line of polishes was a no-brainer. Pleasing's initial offering includes a curated range of mindfully and sustainably-made nail products such as the Perfect Polish Set ($65), inspired by pearls, the musician's iconic go-to accessory. The set comes in four shades: Perfect Pearl, Pearly Tops, Inky Pearl, and Granny's Pink Pearls.

"When we eventually named it Pleasing, it felt like it was so much more than nail polish," he explained to Dazed about the inspiration behind the genderless brand. "I've always found that the moments in my life which have brought me the most joy are the small ones, whether it be, you know, the end of the night under the stars or a bite of food, or sitting with your friends thinking, 'Oh, I'm never gonna forget this.'" The singer adds, "it's always those moments that I find have the longest-lasting effect on me, in terms of sparking something wonderful in me. I think that the essence of Pleasing is finding those little moments of joy and showing them to people."

Also, in the launch, consumers will find the Pleasing Pen ($30), a double-sided gel for under eyes and lips that's a guaranteed purse essential for a quick pick-me-up. Designed with cooling steel rollerballs for its depuffing benefits, the under-eye gel is infused with hyaluronic salt, okra, marshmallow, and lingonberry to hydrate and help refresh tired eyes. The luscious demi-matte lip serum, on the other end, boasts marshmallow for equally soothing results.

Last but certainly not least, Styles created the highlight moisturizing Pearlescent Illuminating Serum ($35), which is infused with vitamin B5, antioxidants, amino acids, and encapsulated pearls (made with lab-safe mica) that dissolves into the skin for radiant results.

“I don’t think that putting someone’s face on something sells a bad product,” Styles explained. “The product has to be good, and I think our product is good.”

Pleasing is currently available for pre-order on the official website Pleasing.com. However, orders will begin to ship out on November 29.

