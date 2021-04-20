Hard Part Haircuts Are More Versatile Than You Think—Here Are 21 Ways to Wear the Look

One of the easiest ways to elevate your haircut is to have your barber shave a defined, clean part. This creates what is called a hard part, as opposed to a natural or combed-in part. Hard part haircuts call attention to themselves for their freshness—since they make a haircut look intentional, as opposed to a style you just woke up with. It’s like getting a fresh fade or a line-up; the hard part announces that your haircut is in fact a hairstyle, no matter its length.

Hard parts are often shaved in with a safety razor blade, or carefully etched with an electric shaver. They are particularly good at dividing two contrasting lengths of hair, or as an aesthetic flourish in a partless sea of hair. Again, the hard part is intentional, and very often it is purposely excessive. That’s what makes it appealing to so many men as a style.

And the good news is, not all hard parts need to be redrawn every week. Some of them grow out neatly and allow the hairstyle to take on new forms, while other hard part haircuts might need routine weekly or biweekly maintenance. It’s something to discuss with your barber before you get the style so that you can anticipate how frequently you will need to come in for them to clean it up.

For inspiration on possible hard part hairstyles that might work for you, have a look at the 21 cuts below. We also spoke with two barbers for their thoughts on each style: Alex Brenard, a barber at Blind Barber Philadelphia, and Jessica Ortiz, a celebrity groomer and stylist whose clients include Rami Malek, Timothée Chalamet, and Darren Criss.