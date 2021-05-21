8 Science-Backed Hangover Remedies That Actually Work

As we age, we may find our bodies changing in myriad ways—among them, the likelihood (and severity) of a hangover after a night of drinking. It seems like a good idea at the moment, but it’s the dreaded next day where you go through the motions of regret, shame, a pounding headache, and most importantly, texting the group chat “What did I even do last night?” There truly is nothing like a hangover to have you questioning every decision you’ve ever made in life.

So if you’re looking for a remedy after a night of imbibing, you’ve come to the right place. Keep reading to find out what medically-backed solutions four health experts have to offer to those of us in misery.