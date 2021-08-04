Hanalei Creates Skincare Powered by Hawaii

In a world increasingly more intrigued by clean, botanical formulas, natural beauty brands are on the rise. While new brands are debuting each and every day, some are just not getting recognized despite rallying for the cause years ago. Case in point: Hanalei Island-Powered Beauty. The Hawaiian-based beauty brand launched in 2015 and has been gaining traction here this year. Whether it’s thanks to the brand’s top-quality ingredients or TikTok's latest obsession with coconut girl aesthetics, we’re glad the tropical-influenced brand is on our radar—and think you will be glad, too.

Hanalei Founded: Alice and Viraphanh Kim, 2015

Alice and Viraphanh Kim, 2015 Based In: Honolulu

Honolulu Pricing: $$

$$ Best Known For: Providing efficacious skincare products formulated with authentic and natural Hawaiian botanicals and values

Providing efficacious skincare products formulated with authentic and natural Hawaiian botanicals and values Most Popular Product: Lip Treatment, Sugar Lip Scrub, Kukui Body Lotion

Lip Treatment, Sugar Lip Scrub, Kukui Body Lotion Fun Fact: Hanalei was inspired by Alice and Viraphanh's love story. “We always say, ‘First we fell in love, then we fell in love with Hawaii,’ because Hanalei was founded out of love while we were falling in love,” Alice tells Byrdie. “My husband, Viraphanh, spent his teen years in Hawaii, then traveled the world and was drawn back. When he took me to Hanalei Bay in Kauai for the first time, I knew immediately why he felt this way. It quickly became the inspiration behind Hanalei, which has grown, with love and hard work, far beyond what Vira and I dreamt of that day. While we were not born in Hawaii, it is now our home and the place where we created and continue to raise Hanalei.”

Other Brands You'll Love: John Masters Organic, Mahalo Skincare, Kopari



Hanalei Island-Powered Beauty was founded after the success of Alice and Viraphanh’s first beauty company, Elizabeth Mott. “With Hanalei, our goal was to create a line of skincare products that combined authentic and local Hawaiian botanicals with an emphasis on true Hawaiian values and a deep connection to nature,” Alice shares.

With headquarters based in Hawaii, the brand prides itself on using locally sourced Hawaiian botanicals as star ingredients. “Inspired by Hawaii’s diverse ecosystem and culture, we quickly made it our goal to share the power of Hawaiian botanicals with people all over the world through straightforward and restorative skincare,” Alice says.

One such botanical is kukui nut oil, which has been gaining traction in the skincare industry. “We recently developed what we call ‘Aloha Nui Complex,’ which is our proprietary blend of locally sourced ingredients, Hawaiian kukui nut oil, Hawaiian coffee berry, and Hawaiian spirulina,” Kim says. “This unique blend of natural botanicals is proven to restore a glow-y healthy complexion, which is why we incorporated it into our newest skincare trio (Aloe E Hawaiian Face Cleanser, Makai Marine Hawaiian Face Moisturizer, and Kona Peptide Hawaiian Eye Cream) that launched in June of 2021.”

While the brand is Hawaiian-inspired, the Kims hope that its influence extends stateside and beyond. “Most of our customers are fans of the appeal of escaping to Hawaii,” Alice says. “The Hawaiian islands are a beautiful destination with so many uniquely powerful botanicals, like our star ingredient, kukui nut oil. Since Hawaii is a beautiful melting pot of people and cultures, we strive to develop products with every skin type and texture in mind.”

Since Hanalei is one of few Hawaii-based beauty brands, it’s not up against major competition in that market. However, in the skincare market at large, Hanalei is considered to be small and niche, which has made it soar a bit under the radar in the grand scheme of things. But, if we know anything to be true, it’s that sometimes the less-hyped brands are the ones that actually have so much to offer.

With that in mind, read on for our favorite Hanalei products.