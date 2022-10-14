How to Recreate the 10 Most Popular Halloween Costume Ideas This Year

It’s the spookiest time of the year. A time for wearing cozy sweaters, getting overpriced seasonal coffees, and planning fun fall activities—including hosting or attending Halloween parties. Whether you’ve been planning your Halloween costume for months in advance or you're trying to put together a costume last minute, you can always trust Pinterest to have your back. While witches, vampires, and sexy...well, anything have always been classic costumes, more people are looking to pop culture references for inspiration.

According to Pinterest, popular searches ranging from TV shows and movies (Stranger Things, Euphoria, Hocus Pocus) to celebrities past and present are topping the Halloween costume charts for 2022. If you need some guidance on how to create your look, here’s our guide to the top Halloween costumes this year.

Hellfire Club Member

Another Halloween, another opportunity to create a Stranger Things costume to wear on October 31. Luckily, this year we can keep our Eggo waffles and sailor outfits at home, as the fourth season of the Netflix show has given us new style inspiration thanks to fan favorite: Eddie. For an easy costume idea, dress up as a member of the Hellfire Club. Put on a Hellfire T-shirt, a denim jacket, and some ripped jeans for a quick and easily recognizable outfit.

Patrick Bateman

The main character of the 2000 film, American Psycho, is a bit of a wild card to be trending in 2022. The film is considered a classic and a popular horror movie—and even a recent style reference for the fashion set. To pull off the perfect Patrick Bateman, all you need is a suit, your favorite tie, and a clear raincoat. Bonus points if you carry a fake axe.

Anna Delvey

Regardless of how you feel about the person, or the show she inspired, if you spent the early part of this year watching Inventing Anna, you may have spent a good amount of time in awe of the costumes and clothing. Use Halloween as an excuse to put your own spin on Anna Delvey by recreating one of her famous looks. Dressing up as a con artist who’s dressed as an heiress? Brilliant.

Harley Quinn

Harley Quinn has been a popular costume idea for the last few years thanks to the various movies and TV shows about the Queen of Crime. With multiple versions of Harley Quinn out there, you can really make the costume your own. If you want to keep it simple, stick to her iconic black-and-red bralette and shirt set, some fishnets, and matching shoes for a complete look.

Avril Lavigne

With Avril Lavigne on tour again, this is a great time for millennials to pull out their favorite pop-punk outfit. However, don’t make it complicated: A vest, striped tie, and a pair of cargo pants are all you really need to complete the look.

Dani from Hocus Pocus

With the long-awaited sequel to Hocus Pocus out this month, you can except to see a lot of Winifred, Sarah, and Mary costumes running around on Halloween night. However, if you’re looking for something a little different, go as Dani, the lovable little sister in the original movie. All you need is a witch hat, some orange and black witchy clothes, and you’ll be on your way to save Thackery Binx.

Barbie

If you dove head first into the Barbiecore fashion trend then carry that enthusiasm into your Halloween costume. Whether your get inspiration from your favorite Barbie doll from childhood or just go all pink, you’ll be hearing “Come on Barbie, let’s go party” all night long—don’t say we didn’t warn you.

Galadriel

Fantasy fans have been hooked on Prime’s latest series Ring of Power, a prequel to the Lord of the Rings movie series. Here, we get to see the backstory of fan-favorite, Galadriel, and her costumes do not disappoint. If you don’t have enough time or crafting skills to re-create her full amour for the costume, you can keep it simple with a white long gown, a green floor-length duster, and, of course, a crown.

Cassie Howard

The latest season of Euphoria took the internet and TV watchers by storm, and you can bet that you’ll see almost all the Euphoria High students at any Halloween event this year. One of the most popular characters people are looking up is Cassie Howard, whose outstanding wardrobe has given us plenty to choose from with our costumes. We've never been happier!

Shania Twain

The '90s and 2000s are truly back with a much-needed Shania Twain renaissance. Get dressed up in one of her most iconic outfits, the head-to-toe leopard print look from the “That Don’t Impress Me Much” music video. Let’s go girls!