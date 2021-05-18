Halle Berry's Sweaty Betty Collection Is the Perfect Balance of Fit and Fashion

When you're Halle Berry, there are only so many worlds left to conquer. She's scored virtually every major award an actress can win (she's just missing the "T" from her EGOT), starred in blockbusters and indie films alike, and spoken up about causes she cares about. After decades on Hollywood's A-list, Berry's turning her attention to something she's always been passionate about: fitness. Her very first clothing collaboration, an activewear line with Sweaty Betty, launches today.

Though Sweaty Betty is a much-loved athletic brand here and at home in the UK, this collab marks the brand's first-ever U.S. celebrity collection. To Berry, the British brand was a natural fit for a partnership. "For me, I like my activewear to be a cross between fit and fashion," Berry says. "When I’m working out, I like the way the fabrics are compressed—it makes you feel held in all the right places. At the same time, Sweaty Betty has a fashion appeal where you can throw on a garment, go out to lunch, run your errands throughout the day, and don’t have to go home and re-do your whole look."

"I think that’s very much how modern women are living right now," she adds. Equally important to Berry is Sweaty Betty's brand mission empowering women to get and stay active while emphasizing community ties. She says it's the same ethos shared by Re-Spin, her newly-relaunched lifestyle website focusing on health and wellness.

The 22-piece collection, called the Re-Spin Edit, has Berry's signature touches all over it. Each piece is inspired by Japanese jiu-jitsu and boxing (Berry's favorite workouts) and named for her most iconic roles. A sleek, patterned tank named "Jinx" references her turn as a Bond Girl, and a pair of light-as-air boxing shorts are named "Leticia" for her Oscar-winning spot in Monsters Ball.

"Each piece serves multiple purposes and is a perfect marriage of modern femininity mixed with true technical performance," explains Jemma Cassidy, Sweaty Betty CPO. Not only did Berry put a personal spin on a number of the brand's existing best-sellers, but she also designed entirely new products for the collaboration. "For example, Halle is really passionate about MMA and felt like the rash guards on the market are very masculine and not catered to women," Cassidy tells us. "So she created her own: the Sofia."

While individual favorites are hard to pick from the collection, Cassidy did share that the Karla Parka Jacket ($298) is loved by the whole Sweaty Betty team—and Berry herself—for its go-anywhere versatility. "Fling it on after a class for daytime chic or dress it up in the evening," Cassidy advises. "It’s also super lightweight and made from an eco-friendly water-resistant finish."

Though this is Sweaty Betty's first U.S. collab, the past several years have cemented its status as one of Hollywood's favorite activewear lines. The brand's signature pieces have been spotted on countless celebs—Reese Witherspoon, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Jennifer Aniston, to name a few—but Berry focused on what all women would want for her collection, particularly in the always-on mode of modern life. "Like our Sweaty Betty community, Halle is an active woman with a very busy and multifaceted life," Cassidy says. "She, therefore, needs a versatile wardrobe that can take her throughout her day seamlessly, and that is seen throughout the entire collection."

Halle Berry x Sweaty Betty: The Re-Spin Edit is available today on sweatybetty.com, Nordstrom, and select partners worldwide.