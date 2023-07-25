Halle Berry's Dainty Star Manicure is Perfect for Summer

In a never-ending sea of barely-there nail trends, it can come as a surprise when someone ventures, even a little, from nearly nude. It seems like ever since glazed donut nails took over nail salons and social media, everyone is trying their best to find the next elevated basic nail look to rock (like cloud nails, milky nails, lip gloss nails and more).



However, Halle Berry seems to be over the endless abyss of plain neutral polish as she just posted an Instagram of her dainty, artsy, multicolored nail art that takes everything we love about naked nails but make them fun again.



On July 24, the actor posted a photo of her freshly manicured hand holding a daisy where we could see her new nails on full display: A milky-nude, glossy nail base with multicolored stars adorned on each finger.



The manicure, done by her go-to nail artist Kim Truong, was shorter in length and rounded, giving her nails but better. Each of the picture-perfect digits also featured three stars in a variety of colors and sizes—some small and silver, large and yellow, medium and blue, and so on and so forth.



As mentioned before, it's a more artsy approach to the naked trend nail that blew up in part thanks to celebrities like Kylie Jenner, Selena Gomez, and Alix Earle, but also because it is so easy to replicate at home.



Because there's barely polish to hide imperfections, you need to be precise and detail-oriented to get your nails to their most glossy nude perfection. This starts with applying a cuticle softener to push back the dead cells and skin and then filing your nails with a glass file like Tweezerman Glass Nail File ($8) to minimize breakage. If you regularly get your nails done, you should probably also apply a nail strengthener like the Orly Nailtrition ($15) to get the healthiest nail bed possible before going in with your nearly-nude polish.



Choosing a fortifying nail polish for your base not only helps the look last longer, but cares for your nails in the meantime. Butter London Strawberry Rhubarb Strengthening Treatment ($18) offers a more glossy take on the naked nail trend, and Nails. Inc Back to Life Strengthening Nail Treatment ($15) will give you that milk bath mani moment. Though, a simple, clear coat will also suffice.



After that, you can go in with the stars—or, virtually any shape, design, or squiggle you feel looks best. Here the possibilities are rather endless, and there are a plethora of ways to achieve a cute dainty look. You could get a fine-tipped brush and paint the design yourself, find nail stickers in any design you could imagine, or even print out small designs on paper and layer them under a clear coat.