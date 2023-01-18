Halle Berry's 20 Greatest Fashion Looks Prove She's the Unsung Hero of Y2K Fashion

Throughout her extensive career, Halle Berry has shown the world her impeccable taste in her red carpet looks. From daring to iconic, Halle has secured her spot on the best dressed list for over three decades. In addition to her legendary Elie Saab gown at the 2002 Oscars, the actor has also leaned into some of the best '90s and Y2K trends—the same ones you've been seeing all over TikTok today.

Below, get some extra fashion inspiration from 20 of Halle Berry's most memorable red carpet moments of all time.