Halle Berry's 20 Greatest Fashion Looks Prove She's the Unsung Hero of Y2K Fashion

Throughout her extensive career, Halle Berry has shown the world her impeccable taste in her red carpet looks. From daring to iconic, Halle has secured her spot on the best dressed list for over three decades. In addition to her legendary Elie Saab gown at the 2002 Oscars, the actor has also leaned into some of the best '90s and Y2K trends—the same ones you've been seeing all over TikTok today.
Below, get some extra fashion inspiration from 20 of Halle Berry's most memorable red carpet moments of all time.
Academy Awards (2002)
Designed by Elie Saab, Halle graced the carpet looking elegant as ever. The sheer and sweeping burgundy combination turned heads that night and became an Oscars fashion classic.
Die Another Day Premiere (2002)
One word to describe this: Dazzling. Halle shined on in a Collette Dinnigan mini dress and gave silver siren vibes for sure.
MTV Movie Awards (2000)
Va-va-voom! The fringe details make this two-piece set stand out with a pop of color to show off for the night. Well before the visible thong trend took over TikTok and Instagram, Halle Berry made it a red carpet moment.
Academy Awards (1996)
A lady in magenta is a lady remembered. This Valentino dress displays a sleeveless, monochromatic look with statement earrings to go with it.
Academy Awards (20017
Halle’s big hair brought the moment, made even better with this spring 2017 Atelier Versace gown.
X-Men Premiere (2000)
Her yellow-tinted shades add to Y2K dream of this two-piece set. This look proves you can still be best dressed on the red carpet, even in a bikini top.
Golden Globes (2003)
At the 2003 Golden Globes, Halle stunned in a vibrant blue fishtail gown designed by Reem Acra. The blue shawl elevates the dress even more, along with her blue diamond necklace.
Met Gala (2017)
In 2017, while attending her first Met Gala (how?), Halle came through in a sheer, embellished Atelier Versace jumpsuit and train.
Academy Awards (2011)
Even in taupe, all eyes were on her. Wearing a sleeveless Marchesa gown made with crystals and pillowy tulle, Halle didn’t disappoint.
Vanity Fair Oscar Party (2005)
At the 2005 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Halle looked statuesque in a metallic Versace dress.
MTV Movie Awards (1993)
This fringed crop top and light-wash denim pairing is the ultimate '90s look. She even added a floral cord necklace.
Academy Awards (2003)
Living her life like it’s golden at the 2003 Academy Awards, Halle looked stunning in an Elie Saab gown with a matching clutch.
Academy Awards (2013)
Stepping through in custom Atelier Versace, Halle was shining in this black and silver gown in 2013. The plunging neckline and padded shoulders took this look to the next level.
Emmys (2005)
At the 2005 Emmys, the star wore a royal blue Emanuel Ungaro gown with classic hoop earrings.
Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards (2000)
This gorgeous baby blue dress showed off legs for days with its high-cut slit. It's a simple silhouette, but one she wore flawlessly.
BAFTA LA Cunard Britannia Awards (2006)
In 2006, the actress wore a magenta gown with a plunging neckline and a beautiful slit. Her appearance at BAFTA LA Cunard Britannia Awards that year was unforgettable.
Emmys (2014)
At the Emmy Awards in 2014, Halle wore a blush pink Elie Saab dress, bringing all the poise and grace to the show.
NAACP Image Awards (2013)
Halle wore a timeless Vivienne Westwood gown to the 2013 NAACAP Image Awards, where she won Best Actress in a Motion Picture.
Their Eyes Were Watching God Premiere (2005)
Babydoll is the first word to come to mind with this pink frock, thanks to the silk bow, tulle skirt, and matching pink heels.
Golden Globes (2005)
As a presenter at the Golden Globes in 2005, Halle’s beige Valentino dress stood out with its frills and one shoulder design.