Halle Bailey's Water Drop Nails Would Make Ariel Proud

Obviously, Halle Bailey is no stranger to mermaidcore beauty. After all, she played Ariel in Disney's live-action The Little Mermaid, and wore chrome aquatic nails, a pearl manicure with coordinating headpiece, and ultra-trendy seashell nails while promoting the film.



Though her press run may be over, she shows no signs of stopping this "under the sea" style with her latest manicure: hyper-realistic water drop nails.



On August 20, Bailey posted an Instagram carousel showing off the new nails. She wore a bright pink one-piece swimsuit while posing in a huge swimming pool with her hand fixing her hair. It was this pose that allowed us to see her nails: completely see-through tips with the texture of raindrops layered randomly on each nail to make it seem like all-natural water drops. They were square-shaped, and each also had a few tiny silver orbs intertwined with the clear drops to add a reflective, water-like shine.



Her water drop nails are similar to the dewdrop nails that have been trending—Megan Fox and Doja Cat are fans—but with their own twist. While dewdrop nails typically have a vibrant base color to make the faux water drops stand out, Bailey's are totally clear, making them look positively drenched.

Unfortunately, the look isn't really one that's easy to copy yourself, mostly because the products used are salon-grade, and getting those water drops right takes lots of practice and precision. But, if you are feeling like a nail pro, we have you covered with the steps you need to get a similar look.



To start, like any manicure, take off any polish currently on your nails with nail polish remover. Apply cuticle oil to your nails to soften and push back. Then, cut and file your nails to the desired length or apply press-ons with nail glue if you want them a little longer.



If you want to do more of the dewdrop style, this would be when you add your base color. However, to match Bailey, skip the color and apply a clear base coat on freshly buffed nails. Then, once dry, use something like IBD's UV Pure White Builder Gel ($40) to create the drops, using a thin brush to apply small spheres to your nails. You'll likely need to apply a few drops on each nail, then wait for them to dry before adding more.



Then, in between the crevices of the circles, add small metal beads or gems using nail glue, cover with a clear top coat, and you will have nails worthy of a Disney princess.