This Is the Exact Lip Combo Halle Bailey Wore in 'The Little Mermaid'

There's plenty of movie magic abound in Disney's latest live-action release, The Little Mermaid. While the OG film was sketched out by hand, the latest rendition used CGI to bring the magical world to life. And while CGI was implemented to create Halle Bailey's flowing Ariel hair in the "underwater" shots, the rest of her glam relied on plain 'ole makeup—and we have details on every single product Bailey wore on-screen.

On May 30, Bailey’s makeup artist Kat Ali shared a carousel of shots showing Bailey in her glam trailer wearing her iconic copper Ariel locks under a headband. The photos offered a closer look at the makeup Ariel wears throughout the movie, including a shimmering bronze eyeshadow, satin cloud complexion, and classic nude lip. Ali says in the caption, “Some of you guys have been offering me your limbs for a breakdown, but that won’t be necessary,” followed by a full breakdown of the products she used on set.

Disney

The movie was shot both on a traditional movie set and outdoors in Sardinia, and in both instances, Ali prepped Bailey’s skin with the Glossier Priming Moisturizer ($24), Glossier Balm Dotcom ($14) on the lips, and an Avène eye cream. Ali says, “When shooting outside, I used the Black Girl Sunscreen SPF 30 ($19) under the foundation and on Halle’s neck.”

Bailey’s body glistened throughout the film, and Ali reveals that she used a combination of the Glossier Body Hero Perfecting Cream ($22) and the Weleda Skin Food Light Nourishing Cream ($20). Ali adds that the Kate Somerville UncompliKated SPF Makeup Setting Spray SPF 50 ($44) “was an absolute lifesaver shooting in 40 degrees Celsius [104 Fahrenheit] in Sardinia.”

For Bailey's complexion, Ali relied on a tried-and-true film favorite, the MAC Studio Face and Body Foundation ($39), as well as the Uoma Beauty Stay Woke Concealer ($25). She filled in Bailey's feathery brows with the MAC Eye Brows Styler ($21) in Spiked.

For eyes, Ali started by patting the Tom Ford Beauty Emotionproof Eye Color in shade Gigolo (which is sadly discontinued) as a base and then sculpted the eye with the Tom Ford Beauty Eye Color Quad ($83) in Suspicion. “[I used] a mixture of the top right and bottom left all over the lid. [Then I used the] top left color as a spotlight, and the bottom right to create definition on the outer corners,” writes Ali. She adds that Bailey didn’t wear mascara throughout filming but instead relied on lash extensions applied by Blank Canvas Bovingdon Lashes while shooting in London and Libby Bushby while shooting in Sardinia.

Ali then used the Milk Makeup Lip+Cheek ($24) in the shade Quickie to add a flush to the star’s complexion before applying the Dior Backstage Glow Face Palette ($48) in Universal to highlight the tops of her cheeks. Finally, Ali lined Bailey’s lips with the Mac Lip Pencil ($17) in Cork before adding color to her pout with the Chanel Rouge Coco Flash Hydrating Vibrant Shine Lip Colour ($45) in shade 174.

Although movie makeup can seem daunting to apply, Ali reveals that she only used her fingers and a combination of Mac and Mykitco brushes to apply the look. The result? An easy glam that's as fitring for an underwater princess as it is a day at the office.