Halle Bailey Wore Aquatic Chrome Nails to ‘The Little Mermaid’ Premiere

After what feels like years of waiting, The Little Mermaid has finally arrived. The live-action Disney film premiered on May 8, and the fashion did not disappoint. While TikTok has been prepping for the movie by spreading the dark mermaid trend on #FashionTok, Halle Bailey showed up to the red carpet to celebrate her latest project looking like a real-life mermaid, wearing an aquatic chrome manicure and a glazed mermaid skin glow.

Bailey arrived at the film’s premiere in Los Angeles wearing a blue gown resembling crystal-clear ocean waves. The dress featured a strapless neckline, a mermaid-inspired flared hem, and ruffles at the bust to mimic two seashells. The dress is already a statement, so Bailey accessorized minimally with silver strappy sandals, glitzy rings, and floral drop earrings.

Getty Images

Nail artist, Yoko Sakakura, riffed on the metallic dress with an aquatic chrome manicure. Sakakura broke the look down on Instagram, revealing that she used all Aprés Nail products. First, the nail artist cleaned Bailey’s cuticles and then applied a pH bonder and a non-acidic bonder to the nail beds.

“After applying a thin layer of Aprés Extend Gel ($20), cure with [an] LED lamp for 30 seconds," she explained on Instagram. Next, "apply Aprés Gel-X Prep ($9) to pre-measured Aprés Gel-X Sculpted Round Medium Tips ($30)." Once the tips are applied, the nails are ready for painting.

Sakakura applied a lagoon nail base with two coats of the Aprés Gel Couleur in Secret Lagoon ($15) and then created a shimmer chrome finish with the color “Angelic” from the Aprés Heavenly Top Gelcoat Set ($70). “Apply [a] small amount of Aprés Diamond Gel ($17) to place and secure pearls and crystals, and then apply Aprés Top Gelcoat X ($13) for [a] glossy shiny finish," Sakakura explained on Instagram. The end result? Nails that look straight out of King Triton’s castle.

Getty Images

Bailey’s makeup artist, Christiana Cassell, matched the cool-toned manicure with a blue shimmering eyeshadow as well as a blushing complexion and nude glossy lips. Although Bailey's complexion was on the matte side, Bailey sported wet-looking mermaid skin on her body for a dewy glow. Finally, Bailey’s hairstylist, Tinisha Meeks, created lengthy red locks to top off the “under the sea” look.