10 Half-Moon Manicures That Take the Trend to the Next Level

The Eyes Have It

Add a creative touch to your next half-moon manicure by adding details like these charming eyes, fully equipped with eyelashes that we find adorable. If you want to attempt this manicure at home, there are a few ways to ensure you get the details as close to the original as possible. You'll need the polish colors of your choice (in this case, periwinkle, white, pink, and black) and some thin, tiny brushes to help create the lines and nail art.

Paint the base of your nails the color of your choice—once that has dried, you can go in and start to build the shape of the eyes. This nail brush set ($10) is ideal for drawing tiny lines and details on the nails. This will take some patience as each layer needs to dry before moving on to the next but it will be worth it in the end when you have the best-looking nails.