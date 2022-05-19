Donni Davy's Half Magic Beauty Made Our Euphoria Makeup Dreams Come True

Euphoria makeup is ubiquitous. For the most part, every over-the-top wing, makeout lip, ultra-shimmery shadow or face gem that you’ve spotted in the wild over the past 3 years can be attributed to the HBO show. More specifically, they can be traced be to Donni Davy, Euphoria’s visionary makeup designer, who dreamed up some of the show’s most iconic looks. The expressive, loud, often-abstract looks that the East Highland teens somehow found the time to apply before school always tapped the perfect balance between new, nostalgic, galactic and gritty—it’s makeup for people who really like makeup. So it comes as no surprise that this week Davy launched her own beauty line, Half Magic Beauty.

The 17-piece line was created alongside A24, the production company behind the show, and includes everything from liners and lip kits to wing guides and face studs. But it’s less of an ode to the show itself and more of a response to the endless stream of questions Davy received in response to it. “Half Magic is the answer to countless DMs asking me how to layer glitter and color,” Davy shared with Byrdie. “For our first launch, I wanted to provide user-friendly and fun products and tools all in one place for people to create the colorful and glittery eye looks that I’m known for.”

Granted, Euphoria makeup isn’t for everybody. But Davy hopes that Half Magic is. The easy-to-apply products are made with makeup novices in mind, but the elevated formulas and rich pigments are designed to pique beauty pros' interests. “I hope people who want to try makeup for the first time (or experiment with bold color for the first time) will look to Half Magic as an inspiring and safe place and community to start,” she added. “I hope makeup connoisseurs, my fellow makeup artists, and even people who have never seen Euphoria will appreciate our high-end formulas and unique shades.”

To celebrate the launch, Byrdie’s senior social editor Star Donaldson visited Davy for a makeup session using only Half Magic. Keep reading for the lowdown on Star's one-on-one with Davy.



Half Magic Beauty

"When I met with Donni it was nothing short of a mystical enchanting experience," Star says. "I walked into her trailer which literally felt like I was on the set of Euphoria and was warmly welcomed by her laid-back and down-to-earth demeanor. She clearly has a very spiritual and otherwordly vibe which goes hand and hand with the collection."

"At first glance, I wasn't sure that I was ready for neon Face Gems but of course, my skepticism completely vanished once I saw how amazing they look against the Chromaddiction smudge-proof liquid eyeshadows," she adds. "Despite the elaborate look that she created on me I would argue that this line is for *everyone* even someone who isn't into traditionally bold or bright colors. Everything from her gel glitters to her spiky Face Studs feel are all super easy to use and can stand on their own to make a more subtle statement look as well. I'm totally obsessed and it's rare that a first launch includes *actually* everything you'd need to blend in on Euphoria."

