Halal Vitamins Can Help You Simplify Your Supplement Routine

Nearly every health and wellness shop, large retail chain, or grocery store contains a long aisle of vitamins and supplements claiming to cure all sorts of ailments. And if you google multivitamins or supplements, be prepared to sift through thousands of products seeking to meet your every dietary, beauty, and overall wellness needs. Are you feeling overwhelmed? When you throw dietary restrictions (i.e. gluten-free, non-GMO, vegan, vegetarian, halal, kosher, and allergens) and complicated ingredients lists into the mix, shopping for supplements can seem impossible.

That said, Halal vitamins provide one solution to the overwhelmed consumer who just wants to find a reliable product to add to their daily health routine. Below, find out everything you need to need to know about Halal vitamins.

What Are Halal Vitamins?

Halal is an Arabic word meaning lawful or permitted. The term applies to the social, economic, and dietary needs of Muslims worldwide. In relation to food and wellness products, there are governing bodies that evaluate the manufacturing of and ingredients within items seeking halal certification. Items approved for certification will, generally, hold one of four labels that denote it is Halal certified.

If a product carries these labels, then the following sources will not be found within the product:

Swine/pork and its by-products

Alcoholic content

Blood and blood by-products

Carnivorous animals and birds of prey

Animals not properly slaughtered

Also, products containing gelatin, enzymes, emulsifiers, and flavors are only labeled Halal if the origin of these ingredients is known. Halal certification takes the guesswork out of determining product quality and allows you to feel confident that what’s going into your body is exactly what’s being advertised.

What Are The Benefits?

Verifications and rigorous testing: If you purchase a halal product, then you know exactly what you’re getting. They must adhere to a rigorous standard of quality to ensure any forbidden substances or by-products are not used in manufacturing. The products recommended in this article are also gluten-free and contain no harmful additives. (This is not specific to Halal certification and would need to be verified on other brands not listed here.)

If you purchase a halal product, then you know exactly what you’re getting. They must adhere to a rigorous standard of quality to ensure any forbidden substances or by-products are not used in manufacturing. The products recommended in this article are also gluten-free and contain no harmful additives. (This is not specific to Halal certification and would need to be verified on other brands not listed here.) Cruelty-free: As previously mentioned, in order to carry the Halal label, vitamins using animal sources must demonstrate their livestock was slaughtered humanely. Some guidelines which must be adhered to are: any unnecessary suffering to the animal should be avoided, animals should not be slaughtered in front of other animals, and the animals should be well taken care of prior to slaughtering. These practices eliminate concerns of production line-style slaughter, for example. If animals are mistreated, then the company could not be given a Halal certification.

As previously mentioned, in order to carry the Halal label, vitamins using animal sources must demonstrate their livestock was slaughtered humanely. Some guidelines which must be adhered to are: any unnecessary suffering to the animal should be avoided, animals should not be slaughtered in front of other animals, and the animals should be well taken care of prior to slaughtering. These practices eliminate concerns of production line-style slaughter, for example. If animals are mistreated, then the company could not be given a Halal certification. Accessible: All of the recommended brands featured below cost less than $20. Not only are they ethically made, but they won’t break the bank. Other clean and environmentally conscious brands typically price their supplements above the $20-mark.

The Best Halal Vitamin Brands

Solgar

Solgar Female Multivitamin Tablets $18 Shop

Since 1947, Solgar has been producing high-quality and ethically-sourced products to consumers worldwide. From their recyclable amber glass bottles to their commitment to using no artificial ingredients and fillers in their products, you can rest assured that your money is funding a sustainable, ethical, and healthy product.

They offer a wide-range of supplements targeting overall wellness to more specific concerns such as stress support, eye health, and sleep support.

Noor Vitamins

Noor Vitamins Adult Multivitamin Gummies $17 Shop

Noor Vitamins provide a range of products, including protein powders, gummies, and vitamins for men, women, and children. The company is a division of Noor Pharmaceuticals and was developed by doctors and scientists. No artificial sweeteners, alcohol, pork, shellfish, gluten, or tree nuts are used in their products, making them appealing to a wide array of consumers. Noor Vitamins also rarely uses animal byproducts and attests that any animals used are handled humanely.

Mina Vitamins

Mina Vitamins Adult Multivitamin Gummies $17 Shop

This 100% animal-free, alcohol-free and gluten-free brand offers adult and children gummy supplements. All ingredients are verified as gluten-free, Halal, natural, and are produced in an FDA-registered facility. Besides traditional multivitamins, Mina also carries supplements for hair, skin, and nails.

Salaam Nutritionals

Salaam Nutritionals Adult Multivitamins $18 Shop

Founded by Dr. Saimah Arshad in 2014 as a kids multivitamin line, Salaam Nutritionals has expanded to include adult and prenatal supplements. Dr. Arshad set out to create allergen and chemical-free products after hearing clients express that the market was not meeting their needs. Now her company provides Halal and kosher-certified gummy vitamins for the whole family.

Fit Muslimah Wellness

Fit Muslimah Wellness The Golden Touch: Turmeric Cucumin w/ BioPerine $20 Shop

Fit Muslimah Wellness launched this year and was founded by Mubarakah Ibrahim, a world-renown health and fitness educator based in New Haven, Connecticut. Her commitment to women's wellness and reducing health disparities among women of color makes this brand one to try. For more information on Fit Muslimah Wellness's product development and Ibrahim's wellness approach, head over to her Instagram page.

Final Thoughts

With new products continuing to flood the market each year, it becomes difficult to weed through all the grandiose claims and uncover quality and trustworthy brands. The rigorous standards required as part of Halal certification can help you make choices that have been tested and approved.