10 Hairstyles That Go Perfectly With Glasses

Wearing glasses has become so chic that even those who don't need them for practical purposes have begun wearing them as a fashion statement. As a professional hairstylist, I have to admit: I do think your hair is your best accessory, but I'd say your frames are a very close second. Plenty of celebs with varying hair types and textures have proudly worn their glasses on the red carpet, so we compiled a list of 10 swoon-worthy hairstyles that paired with their frames perfectly. Keep reading to get a breakdown of 10 celeb-worn hairstyles to try with your glasses.