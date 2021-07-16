10 Hairstyles That Go Perfectly With Glasses

Wearing glasses has become so chic that even those who don't need them for practical purposes have begun wearing them as a fashion statement. As a professional hairstylist, I have to admit: I do think your hair is your best accessory, but I'd say your frames are a very close second. Plenty of celebs with varying hair types and textures have proudly worn their glasses on the red carpet, so we compiled a list of 10 swoon-worthy hairstyles that paired with their frames perfectly. Keep reading to get a breakdown of 10 celeb-worn hairstyles to try with your glasses.
Tousled Ponytail
Hathaway may wear square frames, but this tousled ponytail is far from being "square."
- Use the hot tool of your choice to create a broken-in, imperfect wave pattern throughout the hair.
- Apply a good dry texturizing spray to second-day hair for that tousled texture
- Use your hands to gather the hair, following the eye line directly to find your ponytail placement.
- Secure with a bungee or the hair tie of your choice, wrapping a small piece of hair around the base to cover up your tie. Lock that base cover in with a small bobby pin and some hair spray.
- Rub the hair at the edge of your hairline between your fingers to get those naturally fallen face-framing bits.
Low Natural Ponytail
Low ponytails are an easy-to-achieve 'do you can whip out at any time, and we love the way Welteroth wears hers with contrasting texture alongside larger frames.
- Saturate your roots with hairspray or oil, depending on your hair type. This provides good hold and control, helping the hair to lay flat against the head.
- Brush the hair together, following the direction of the hairline, gathering your ponytail at the nape of the neck.
- Tilt the head back before securing your ponytail with a bungee cord or preferred elastic to avoid any bubbling up at the back of the head as you move.
- Style your ponytail ends as desired, or leave it brushed out and natural.
Using an alcohol-free hairspray will give you brushable hair without that unwanted, flakey residue.
Groovy Waves
If your glasses are making a statement, give it a hairstyle to match, like this '70s inspired look seen on Selma Hayek.
- Using a 1 1/4" curling iron on dry, smoothed-out hair, begin wrapping sections of hair around the barrel near the eye line. Always direct your curls on each side to wrap away from the face.
- Finish the ends of your section off with the iron's clamp to control the direction they lay in and help seal them together to prevent a frayed finish.
- Spray your boar bristle brush with a medium hold hairspray and brush out all those tendrils you created to soften the look, loosen the wave, and fluff up the volume.
Stylized Locs
A full head of locs takes time and TLC, but man, do they look good next to a pair of chic glasses.
- Use your favorite moisturizing agent to help twist your locs
- Taking the mohawk section of your crown, direct your locs forward toward the face and loosely knot or braid the section.
- Find your ideal positioning on the head, tuck those ends in, and secure with hairpins.
A-Line Lob
If you're a fan of second-day hair, having a cut that needs minimal styling efforts is a great support system to getting a low-fuss hair routine.
- Target the roots and hairline when applying dry shampoo to your second-day hair
- Use a heat protectant spray on your ends before touching up any unruly areas with your flat iron.
Side-Swept Curls
Working with natural curls is a lesson all its own, but once you get it down, it'll be easier than contact lenses.
- Shampoo and condition with a sulfate-free formula that caters to your hair types, like Ouidad, which makes incredible products for curls and waves.
- Use the right hair towel to absorb the excess moisture post-shower. Terrycloth towels can cause friction and frizzing, which is no friend to curly textures.
- Saturate the hair with a good curls cream, twisting the hair along with its natural wave pattern.
- Dry the hair with a sock diffuser. This universal option will fit over any blow dryer and help control the airflow to avoid frizzing.
Focal Fringe
Having your fringe be the focal point of your 'do is a complementary move for your rims. But the way they're trimmed can make all the difference.
- Bring forth the triangle section of your bangs while the hair is clean and dry, and clip all other hair away.
- Start by holding out the middle bangs slightly away from the forehead (rims off at this point) and use a good cutting shear to point cut at a 45-degree angle directly into your ends. To pair well with your glasses, aim to get that length right at or above the brow bone.
- Finish trimming the sides of your bangs depending on your fringe - you may angle down for a curtain effect or go straight across for a more blunt look.
Retro PinCurled 'Do
If you have a natural side parting and want to create a '50s inspired updo to frame your shades, try replicating this one as seen on Alicia Keys.
- Take the front side section (from behind the ear forward) and use a 1" curling iron to wrap the ends of the hair up toward the face.
- Gently release the clamp and slide the iron out of the curl while cradling the newly set shape in your hand as it will still be hot.
- Release from your hand once the hair has cooled to the touch and then pin into place.
- Gather the rest of the hair together into a low ponytail and curl your entire pony by beginning your wrap at the ends and spiraling up to the base. This will give you that retro singular curl, similar to what Keys is wearing.
For finer hair or hair with a hard time holding a curl, try using a smaller barrel iron for a tighter curl that won't loosen as quickly.
Flirty, High Ponytail
A fun, flirty ponytail never goes out of style and is great for keeping hair off the face.
- Direct the hair up from the cheekbone for that perky, snatched look using your boar bristle brush.
- Use a bungee cord to secure your ponytail.
- Take a blax elastic and tie it around your ponytail about an inch up from the base where your bungee cord sits. This will give your pony a little extra bump up.
- From here, you can use a clip-in ponytail to clip into your second elastic or wrap a small section of hair around both ties using some hair spray and a small bobby pin.
Clean Top Knot
For any updo to sit right at the crown of the head, you'll want to follow the cheekbones all the way up for that sleek and lifted look. To get a clean knot like Ali Wong's:
- Saturate the roots with hairspray and brush up into a ponytail
- Secure your ponytail with a bungee or elastic.
- Split the ponytail in two and tie a knot (or two - depending on your length), and secure to the base of the head with bobby pins and/or hairpins.
- Use a toothbrush coated in hairspray to go over the edges of your hairline for a super clean and tight, pulled-back look.
For a clean knot like Wong's, coat your ponytail strands with your favorite hair oil before creating your shape.