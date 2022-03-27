Hairstory's Hair Oil succeeds at giving hair added moisture without weighing it down. Smoothing over frizz, adding luster, and minimizing the look of damage, this oil is a product you can’t go wrong with.

While moisture is an important element of a haircare routine, hair oils can be tricky; using the wrong one can weigh your hair down or leave a residue, and great ones are often too lightweight or too expensive. A blend of eight different oils, the Hairstory Hair Oil made me curious—with it being positioned as a styling oil that nourishes dry hair, smooths, and is thin enough for daily use, I wanted to see if this oil would be a product I could add to my daily haircare regimen. Did it live up to the test? Keep scrolling for my full review.

Hairstory Hair Oil Best for: All hair types; lightweight enough for curly or fine hair. Uses: A hair oil that adds shine and moisture, smooths, and hides signs of damage. Potential allergens: Jasmine extract, clove leaf oil, pelargonium graveolenes flower oil, benzyl alcohol, citronellol, geraniol, limonene, linalool Hero ingredients: Jojoba seed oil, sunflower seed oil, babassu oil, vitamin E Byrdie Clean? Yes Price: $40 for a starter kit, $37 for a refill About the brand: After realizing that detergents in shampoos aggravated her scalp psoriasis, Jackie Bauer created Hairstory as an answer to her own issue. Now, as a company that believes that less is more, Hairstory is intentional about the products it creates and uses a 360-degree sustainability approach with refillable packaging, charitable donations, and nontoxic ingredients.



About My Hair: Dense, 4A, low-porosity curls with dry ends

Instead of overcomplicating things with an extensive haircare routine, I care for my curls simply and focus on one thing: moisture. With my low-porosity hair, I try to pack in as much hydration as I can every time I’m styling it. Deep conditioner, leave-in conditioner, and an oil to lock in moisture are the most important and essential aspects of my weekly hair routine. After I’ve rinsed off the SheaMoisture Manuka Honey and Mafura Oil Intensive Hydration Masque, I normally use the Camille Rose Coconut Water Leave-In Treatment and the Melanin Haircare Multi-Use Pure Oil Blend as a sealant. These products sink into my hair instead of just sitting on top of it, which, because of my hair’s challenges with absorbing moisture, is key to its overall health.

When I’m styling my hair, I normally stick to low-manipulation styles like twist-outs, protective styles, wigs, and the occasional blowout. For this review, I decided to sport a blowout and see how the Hairstory Hair Oil worked for me. Meant to be used for styling both wet and dry hair, this product had me curious how it would work for helping to retain and add moisture to my hair after heat styling.

The Packaging: Compact, easy to set up, and reusable

Khera Alexander

When I opened my package of the Hairstory Hair Oil, the product and container were packaged separately. The oil was in a plastic tube that would need to be decanted into the reusable glass bottle that came with it as part of the starter kit. Once you have the bottle, you can order the oil by itself and refill your bottle as needed. The glass bottle comes with an oil dropper as the applicator, which I was actually really glad about because most oils I’ve used come with applicators that make it challenging to control how much product dispenses into my hand.

Hairstory makes the decanting process simple with easy-to-follow instructions. All I had to do was snip the top of the Hair Oil’s plastic tube off with scissors, connect the openings of the tube and glass bottle, and let the oil ooze out of its packaging into the bottle. Once the glass bottle was full, I popped the dropper into the glass bottle and tossed the oil’s packaging into the recycling bin—such an effortless setup for a chic bottle that can be used over and over again.



The Feel: Smooth, weightless, and serum-like

Khera Alexander

The Hairstory oil has the type of texture that I enjoy: It’s thin, spreadable, and feels like a serum when it’s in my hand. I could instantly tell that a little product would go a long way and decided to apply it with that in mind. After brushing my hair, I put three drops of oil in my hand, rubbed my hands together, and spread the oil starting with my ends and moving upwards. I could feel the product smoothing my dry ends (where it tends to get the most voluminous), and polishing the other parts of my hair. Once I finished working the oil in, my hands had a slight residue, but I thought it was totally normal; I expect to have a touch of oil left on my hands after I use one.

The Results: Shiny, smooth-looking hair

Khera Alexander/Design by Tiana Crispino

After about two weeks of testing out the Hairstory Hair Oil, I enjoyed my experience and the results I saw overall. The oil is lightweight enough that I could use it everyday without issue, hydrating enough to give my hair great shine, and nourishing enough to flatten flyaways and smooth frizz on my dry ends. Upon application, my hair would feel nourished and smooth, and my dry ends would feel softer and a lot less crunchy. As the day would progress, my hair overall felt the same—with the exception of my ends.

In my opinion, how my ends felt had less to do with the product and more to do with my ends and hair routine leading up to applying the oil. My ends are relentlessly dry—even more so after a blowout. Since I try to prolong the wear of my blowouts, it’s tough to put moisture back into my hair without getting it wet and going back to my curls. So the longer I wear my hair straight, the higher likelihood of my ends feeling dry is; as a curly girl, I think that’s just part of the game.

Outside of my thirsty ends, Hairstory’s Hair Oil was impressive in a number of ways. I’m more familiar with using oils as sealants to lock in moisture when my hair is damp. Very rarely do I use a hair oil on a daily basis, but this one was thin and weightless enough for me to apply it multiple times a day without my strands being weighed down, feeling stiff, greasy, or lacking movement. Moving forward, I’d continue to use this as a polisher or as an oil to use after I’ve put heat on my hair, but I don’t think I’d use it for twist-outs; I think I’d still need something that’s a little heavier to help maintain my hair’s level of moisture.

The Value: An investment, but can be worth it

In my opinion, Hairstory’s Hair Oil isn’t the most affordable product at $40 for a starter kit and $37 for a 2-oz. refill, but depending on your needs, it could be a worthwhile investment. Since I’d mostly be using this oil as a daily product when my hair is straight, purchasing it regularly may not work for me. This product could make more sense for someone who alternates between curly and straight hair regularly, is well-acquainted with heat tools, or can benefit from using a lightweight oil as a daily treatment. Also, products like Hairstory’s will be more expensive due to sustainable values, as the brand invests in positively affecting the planet and won’t cut product quality down with cheap or toxic ingredients.

