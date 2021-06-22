One of the surest ways to get a stellar haircut is to first assess the shape of your face, and then apply some geometric logic to the canvas. For this reason, the best haircuts for square-faced men are going to be different from those of other faces. That’s because square-shaped faces (unlike their oval, triangle, rectangle, circle, and diamond counterparts) have a wide-set bone structure that stays nearly uniform from temple to jawline. It cuts over sharply at the jaw (even if the chin dips downward) and gives the face a “strong” definition, for lack of a better word.

The rule with finding a "flattering" hairstyle for this shape—if that's what you're aiming for—is to not elongate or widen the face beyond a typical "oval." In other words, if someone has a narrow, rectangular face, they should pick styles that widen at the sides, rather than those that add even more height to an already long bone structure. In the case of square structure, you want styles that add roundness, height, or texture up top. Even a sharp, boxy cut looks flattering since it elongates the face. Similarly, a total bald-head shave can flatter because the round dome offsets the sharp angles of the bone structure. Thus, the main "rule" for square-shaped faces is to avoid anything too wide that isn't also tall. Any weight on the sides should be accommodated by additional weight up top.

Below are 21 of the best hairstyles for square faces, as worn by some of the most famous sharp-jawed men. We've arranged them in relative order, from shorter looks to longer looks. While some of the men may teeter between square and diamond or oval structures, they all have wider, sharper features overall—thus, the included hairstyles should look universally flattering on square faces. To round out the list of looks, we sought input from two experts at Rudy’s Barbershop: hairdresser Alejandro Ulloa and director of education Jesse Taylor.