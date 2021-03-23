The Best Haircuts to Complement a Bigger Forehead, According to Stylists

Larger foreheads can be a common insecurity (something we all face). While there are many reasons why one might decide to switch up their haircut, hiding one's features should never be one of them. We may not be able to control our proportions, but we do have the power to express ourselves in a way that boosts our confidence. Case in point—there are plenty of cuts that not only accommodate larger foreheads but accentuate other features. Face shape, natural texture, and daily wear are just a few of the things to take into consideration for finding the perfect cut. We tapped two expert stylists to guide us towards a cure for our forehead woes. Keep reading for our list of 20 haircuts that will complement a larger forehead.
Meet the Expert
- Jordan M is an editorial hairdresser at Suite Caroline based in New York City.
- Liz Sustaita is a Los Angeles-based hairstylist with over 15 years of experience.
Distinct Shape
Giving your hair a distinct shape is an eye-catcher all on its own. Especially with naturally curly textures, giving your hair a shape that falls into place and feels supported will keep your daily efforts minimal. Although, a few wispy curls around the face never hurt.
Face Framing Layers
Adding face-framing layers is an easy adjustment to any pre-existing cut. This small tweak has transformative power, opening things up around the face rather than narrowing in for an elongating effect. "Face framing layers add movement," says Sustaita. "Plus, they do a great job at highlighting your cheekbones and jawline."
Forward Facing
"Pushing everything forward towards the face gives everything more volume and looks so iconic," says M. A little bit can go a long way, he notes. "If that idea sounds too extreme to you, start with some light face-framing and go from there."
Lots of Volume
Volume is a key player in the game of redistributing attention away from the forehead. Thicker hair with a lot of natural volume on its own may have an easier time with longer-length cuts.
Keep It Cropped
One of the last things you want to do when working with a larger forehead is have a haircut that elongates your face shape and features. By keeping the hair cropped up above the shoulders, your cut can actually create the illusion of a shorter forehead.
Soft Texture
Longer lengths won't do a ton for larger foreheads, but there are still ways to get around that. A side parting and soft texture throughout are two great ways to wear long locks while flattering your features. M suggests keeping styling efforts soft and loose, avoiding pulled-back styles that may harshly expose the entire hairline.
Blunt and Bold
This blunt fringed pixie cut is a genius way to make a bold, fashion-forward statement with your hair. While this cut covers the forehead, the only thing we notice is the confidence it takes to wear a pixie.
Stuck In The Middle
M notes that a severe middle part won't help if you're self-conscious about your forehead but recognizes that some natural partings are stubborn. If your hair naturally splits directly down the middle, wearing a long curtain bang can help soften everything up.
Cropped Lengths
A great way to divert attention from the forehead is to ensure your hair's volume isn't falling to the ends, which can often happen with thicker, longer lengths. "Short-to-medium length haircuts will help add some natural volume around the parting," says M.
Choosing Your Parting
The parting you choose can have a big impact on where the eyes are drawn. "Off-center parts will help shorten and soften the forehead," says M. And to keep things looking soft: "Try and avoid tucking your hair behind your ear, if you can help it."
Hair Tucks
With a natural side-parting, you have a better bet of sporting longer lengths without being concerned about the size of your forehead. To keep styling choices soft, try adding some movement to your strands. Even a gesture as simple as tucking your hair into your blouse or jacket can give it some effortless volume.
A-Line Bob
An A-line bob works really well to combat any forehead insecurity. "Shorter chin to collar bone length pieces will really help to soften up the hairline around the face and forehead," M says.
Feathered Pixie
This feathered pixie on Katie Holmes works well for a few different reasons. The length is a favorable one and a statement of confidence on its own, but its style also works well with the forehead. "You want to avoid splitting your hair down the middle," says Sustaita. She also notes, styling your hair to create a bit of coverage is a straightforward solution to any haircut and length.
Full Fringe
A full-on fringe is a big commitment, especially for first-timers. "They're going to require some extra styling in the morning," M says, "and if you don't like them, it's an even bigger commitment to grow them back out." To avoid future regrets, grab a faux bang to try on for size first. You don't want bangs to be an impulsive easy answer for boredom or defeat, M warns. A faux bang will help give you a realistic idea of what life with a fringe really feels like, so you can approach the salon with excitement rather than uncertainty.
Bardot Bangs
"I love cutting bangs a little past the eyebrows in length," says Sustaita, "and leaving the sides longer can create a sexy Bardot bang." The infamous Bardot bang can refer to a face-framing fringe or a curtain bang. Any version of a longer bang is going to be an easy fix, Sustaita says.
Accentuate Other Features
Ultimately, when avoiding a focal point in one area, you need to move it to another. Here, Zoe Saldana wears a hefty face-framing layer to accentuate her jawline and face shape.
Split Bangs
Exposing the forehead isn't something you need to avoid by any measure. We love the way Angelina Jolie wears her styled bangs split at the side part and with lots of volume. If you have finer hair, try misting some Volumizing Primer on your bangs and blowdrying the product in to help give the hair a little extra body and a natural-looking lift.
Micro Bangs
Micro bangs make a fun addition to any length or texture, and larger foreheads are the perfect candidates to sport the look. "First, I would check to see if there are any ornery cowlicks," M says as a consideration before plunging straight into this look. This is also a great style to consider while wearing masks, whereas a heavier fringe could suffocate the face a little on mask-wearing days, M says. If you're wearing bangs in a humid environment, M suggests ditching longer, wispier bangs. But the micro bang, on the other hand, will have you covered.
Extra Layers
This extra-layered cut on Issa Rae provides a beautiful shape for her natural texture while also framing the face and offering some natural lift. "By avoiding a center part," Sustaita says, "there's also more coverage along the forehead, making this an easy solution for any haircut or length."