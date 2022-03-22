Spring has sprung, and new haircut trends are blooming accordingly. These trending hairstyles are a pretty big departure from the popular looks of this past winter, too (ahem, with the notable exception of the mid-length bob, which honestly deserved a little more time to shine).

"This past winter, we saw clients that had no choice but to let their hair grow out during the pandemic, but were antsy to cut their own hair, trim their ends, or try something daring at home," Franck Izquierdo, co-founder of IGK Hair Care, tells Byrdie. "People were letting their lengths grow out and color fade or roots grow because they didn’t have a choice."

Now, people are looking to switch things up, and booking a trip to the salon is one of the easiest ways to jumpstart the process (and finally say goodbye to winter). Izquierdo adds, "We are seeing a resurgence in people wanting a big change to feel fresh.”

And fresh is definitely the right word for these trends—even if some of them are coming straight out of the '70s. From dramatic chops to micro fringe, these haircuts are all about embracing the playful side of things, and this vibe shift might be exactly what we've been craving all winter long. If that sounds like you, here's some haircut inspo to get you started.

'70s-Inspired Volume



"Farrah Fawcett's iconic layered look is making a comeback," Evelyn Metellus, owner and lead stylist of hair salon and e-commerce site, The Hair Doctor, explains. And this cut is a popular request for good reason. Layers are customizable, add texture, and make a classic cut feel brand new.

It’s no surprise, then, that spring 2022 will layer-heavy. “This spring we are going to turn flat hair into voluminous hair,” Kindale Godbee, Virtue stylist, predicts. To take care of these luscious locks, Godbee recommends using Virtue Texturizing Spray ($19) on dry hair, which will keep it from falling flat.

Dramatic Chops



Drama is in this spring, and people are trying out some major hair transformations. “Going shorter, from the length people currently have, is definitely what we’re seeing in the salon,” Izquierdo explains.

Gone are the days of barely-there, just-the-dead-ends cuts. “Clients don’t just want a trim they are open to a major cut and even a fringe,” he adds.



Micro Bangs



“Everyone is getting bangs now,” Rena Calhoun, Virtue stylist, explains. And this trend is partly because they’re just so flattering. “It adds dimension to round faces. If you have a strong jawline, it can also help soften it a bit," Izquierdo adds.

Micro bangs, aka baby bangs, are just one version of this cut. They’re the shorter cousin of a classic fringe; instead of grazing your brow or blending seamlessly into your layers, these bangs are usually only around one to two inches long.

Micro bangs are a chic, bold cut, but they are not for the faint of heart. (PSA: If you thought growing out your bangs was endless, micro bangs might not be for you.) But if you want an edgy fringe that still shows off your eyebrows, this can be a fun trend to try out this spring.

Natural Texture Fringe



Fringe often gets a bad rep for being high-maintenance, but getting bangs doesn’t necessarily mean you’re signing up for endlessly styling them. “A newer trend for curly hair is to have bangs with natural texture,” Izquierdo explains.

The same, natural vibe is also in for straight hair. Izquierdo adds, “I like to call it the ‘Birkin Bang,’ inspired by French icon Jane Birkin who set the trend in the 60s.”

One tip for those new to bangs: Dry shampoo. “Because they sit on your forehead, they tend to get oily very fast,” Calhoun says. To keep your cut looking fresh, getting this oil under control with a trusty dry shampoo is critical. Calhoun recommends Virtue Refresh Dry Shampoo ($17).

Lived-In Shag



"Mid-length styles are all the rage for 2022," Jennifer Korab, creator and founder of Renaissance Salon & Spa, explains. "They're mostly [showing up] as an effortless, lived-in look." And the '70s-inspired shag is just one example. The cut is edgy, minus all the sharp angles. Plus, the shag combines the other spring trends—like texture, layers, and bangs—in all the right ways.

Still, before committing to this look, make sure you consult a stylist you trust. This cut can be flattering, but a practiced hand and an expert's perspective will go a long way in getting it right.

Mid-Length Bob

Another trend that's here to stay? Mid-length bobs, cut just above the shoulder. It's a short style, aka ideal for warmer temperatures, but still has “some length that provides movement,” Richy Kandasamy, colorist and R+Co collective member, explains.

This hairstyle is proof that “you can have versatility when wearing a short hairstyle,” Kandasamy adds. And for those who want a more practical cut without sacrificing the options that come with longer locks, a mid-length bob could be the best of both worlds.

Bixie



With shorter styles, there's going to be a renewed focus on playful texture. "For 2022, pixie cuts are not as popular. The trend seems to be more of a 'bixie cut.' It’s equal parts bob and equal parts pixie," Korab says.

Like the name suggests, the length of this cut is between a bob and a pixie, but make no mistake: the texture is more pixie-esque. Think feathered, spiky layers that look better freshly tousled than carefully hairspray-ed.

Blunt Bob



Some things never change, and the blunt bob being the epitome of French chic is one of them. And really, who doesn't want to channel France this spring? "We're going to start seeing bobs with blunt lines," Sarah Cunningham, owner and hairstylist at UpLift Haus Hair Studio, says.

This haircut is all sharp angles, so it may be a little harder to pull off. Before going for it, talk the style through with your hairstylist. Depending on your preferences, you might want to incorporate some softening layers.

All The Angles



"There are going to be lots of layered shapes and angles," Cunningham predicts, and it's no wonder why they're in for spring. These face-framing cuts keep your haircut flattering, and they can add an extra dimension of texture to any style.

No matter what haircut you're trying, it's a good rule of thumb to ask your stylist about angles first. They really can make all the difference.

