Fall's Biggest Haircut Trends Include Razor-Sharp Bobs and Tousled Curls

With the start of a new season comes the desire to try something entirely unexpected with your beauty routine, and fall is just around the corner. If the season of all things pumpkin spice and neutrals has you itching to don a glamorous new hairdo, the experts have you covered.

This upcoming autumn is all about experimenting with tried-and-true haircuts. As multiple celebrity hairstylists told Byrdie, you can expect to see plenty of bangs, layers, and shortened styles this season. “The overall mood going into fall is that of full self-expression and owning it,” says celebrity stylist Kristen Shaw.

While some trending styles require commitment and a significant cut, Shaw cautions against feeling like you have to go all-out. “You don't need something extreme to make yourself stand out,” she adds.

To extend the life of your autumn cut, the experts suggested relying on products that can undo some of the potential damage caused by summer heat waves. “It’s important to have a conversation with your stylist about transitioning into a post-summer haircare routine. Changing temperatures and humidity will always influence the hair. Consider adding a deep-conditioning treatment to your routine,” says Andrea Hans, stylist, colorist, and owner of Davines’s Flagship Salon Broome Street Society in New York.

Ready to try something new with your hall this fall? Find the haircuts you can expect to see trending this season below.

