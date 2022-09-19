Fall's Biggest Haircut Trends Include Razor-Sharp Bobs and Tousled Curls

With the start of a new season comes the desire to try something entirely unexpected with your beauty routine, and fall is just around the corner. If the season of all things pumpkin spice and neutrals has you itching to don a glamorous new hairdo, the experts have you covered.
This upcoming autumn is all about experimenting with tried-and-true haircuts. As multiple celebrity hairstylists told Byrdie, you can expect to see plenty of bangs, layers, and shortened styles this season. “The overall mood going into fall is that of full self-expression and owning it,” says celebrity stylist Kristen Shaw.
While some trending styles require commitment and a significant cut, Shaw cautions against feeling like you have to go all-out. “You don't need something extreme to make yourself stand out,” she adds.
To extend the life of your autumn cut, the experts suggested relying on products that can undo some of the potential damage caused by summer heat waves. “It’s important to have a conversation with your stylist about transitioning into a post-summer haircare routine. Changing temperatures and humidity will always influence the hair. Consider adding a deep-conditioning treatment to your routine,” says Andrea Hans, stylist, colorist, and owner of Davines’s Flagship Salon Broome Street Society in New York.
Ready to try something new with your hall this fall? Find the haircuts you can expect to see trending this season below.
Meet the Expert
- Lena Yumi, hairstylist and co-founder of Hairitage Family Salon
- Kristen Shaw, celebrity hairstylist
- Andrea Hans, hairstylist, colorist, and owner of Davines’s Flagship Salon Broome Street Society
- Jennifer Matos, hairstylist at Rita Hazan
- Brendnetta Ashley, hairstylist and artistic educator with The Salon by Instyle
Medium Length for Maximum Volume
You don’t need a dramatic chop to make a statement this fall. Lena Yumi, hairstylist and co-founder of Hairitage Family Salon using Mila Rose Hair Care, suggested sticking with medium-length strands.
“Medium-length hair gives you the best of both worlds when going from the office to a playful voluminous look,” she says. For those with curls, she suggests using her go-to defining product to help enhance the shape of your hair and protect against frizz.
Sharp and Sleek Bobs
Hans looks to fall fashion trends to make her prediction for autumn cuts. “We know we’re going to see a lot of voluminous silhouettes in clothing—particularly in sleeves and large, oversize shirts—so we’ll all be looking for a little bit of balance with hair shape," she explains.
"I anticipate we’ll see more and more sharp and sleek bobs married with all the puffy sleeves.” For added shine, she suggests spritzing strands with a mist.
Face-Framing Styles
Shaw anticipates that those with longer hair will lean into face-framing cuts. “We're going to see a lot of movement: face framing or, as I put it, ‘tendril-ly bits’ placed around their features so we can make them stand out (think the top of your cheekbones, lips, and chin). I love nothing more than a long haircut where all the layers loosely make their way down to your longest length so that your hair can move and have shape while keeping all your length.”
Lots of Layers
Autumn is the time for volume and movement, says Jennifer Matos, a stylist at Rita Hazan. She predicts a season filled with layered hair, explaining, “If you feel like you're missing something, try long layers as a great introduction to future shorter layers. Be sure to talk to your stylist about the right length and number of layers that are right for your texture.”
Tousled Vibes
Brendnetta Ashley agrees that layers, bobs, and face-framing cuts will be in season, but she also thinks it’ll be all about ease. “The easy, effortless cool vibes will be in this fall. I’m all about the tousled styles because they are easy to recreate. Texture spray with a finger comb through and you’re good to go,” she says.